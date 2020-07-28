asahi

Asahi Super Dry celebrates the phenomenon of 'karakuchi' in first global campaign
Jul 28, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Campaign is brand's first work by Dentsumcgarrybowen, which won the account in January.

Asahi Super Dry introduces UK to concept of 'karakuchi'
Mar 12, 2020
Fayola Douglas

Popup experiences in eight cities are part of an integrated campaign for the brand, which says it's growing at a "phenomenal rate" in the country.

Asahi Super Dry picks Mcgarrybowen as first global agency
Jan 29, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

The Dentsu Aegis agency will create a worldwide campaign for the Japanese beer brand this year.

Japan's top 100 brands: Meiji, Suntory, Kao gain favour at home
Jul 1, 2019
David Blecken

Subtle changes in the top 10 reflect the power of premium and responsible positioning.

A surreal invitation to drink Asahi Super Dry
Nov 9, 2018
Ad Nut

Android geishas engaging in chainsaw bonsai pruning? That's just one of many twisted Japan tropes deployed in a new ad for the beer by The Monkeys.

How Asahi found favour among women with a 'healthy' highball mocktail
Aug 11, 2016
AdverTimes

One of Japan’s top drinks companies capitalised on a new health benefit labeling regime to bolster demand for nonalcoholic beverages

