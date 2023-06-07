Advertising Marketing News
Ben Bold
1 day ago

ASA bans three Shell ads for greenwashing

The campaign was created by WPP's Wunderman Thompson UK.

ASA bans three Shell ads for greenwashing

Three ads for fossil fuel giant Shell have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority for overstating its investment in renewable and clean energy while failing to clarify the majority of its business is based on environmentally-damaging products such as petrol.

The three ads all appeared in June last year and used imagery of electric vehicle charging points and wind turbines. 

The TV ad stated: "In the UK, 1.4 million households use 100% renewable electricity from Shell," while a man helped a young child cycle down the street, followed by a scene of a two offshore engineers working at a beach. One faced the camera and said: "Shell experts are working on a wind project that could power six million homes."

A poster in Bristol claimed "Bristol is ready for cleaner energy" superimposed over a shot of the city. The Shell logo was in the top right corner and text beneath read: "In the South West, 78,000 homes use 100% renewable electricity from Shell Energy". Smaller text stated: "Shell Energy's renewable electricity is supplied by the National Grid and certified by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin, matching electricity bought with the equivalent amount from 100% renewable sources."

The YouTube ad made similar claims, telling viewers that the "UK is ready for cleaner energy" and claiming "From electric vehicle charging to renewable electricity for your home, Shell is giving customers more low-carbon choices and helping drive the UK's energy transition".

The single complainant was campaign group Adfree Cities, which argued the ads were misleading on the basis that Shell was expanding its fossil fuels, rather than, as the ads implied, combating fossil fuel emissions.

Two issues across the three ads were investigated by the ASA and one was upheld.

Veronica Wignall, a campaigner from Adfree Cities who led the complaint, said that the ban "marks the end of the line for fossil fuel greenwashing in the UK".

She continued: "The world's biggest polluters will not be permitted to advertise that they are 'green' while they build new pipelines, refineries and rigs – but this doesn't go far enough. Shell and other fossil fuel expanders should not be permitted to advertise at all owing to their historic and ongoing role in wrecking the planet."

Shell's defence to the investigation was lengthy and hinged on the argument that "their intent with the ads was to raise consumer awareness of, and increase demand for, the range of lower emissions energy products and services they offered, the availability of which was increasing through continued investment", according to the ASA.

However, the watchdog concluded that all three ads breached the CAP Code on the basis of misleading advertising and exaggerated environmental claims.

The ASA ruled that the three ads must not appear again, telling Shell: "to ensure that their future ads featuring environmental claims did not mislead by exaggerating or, omitting material information about, the proportion of their business activities that were comprised of lower carbon activities".

Shell has issued a statement saying it strongly disagrees with the ASA's ruling, arguing it "could slow the UK’s drive towards renewable energy".

The spokesperson continued: "People are already well aware that Shell produces the oil and gas they depend on today. When customers fill up at our petrol stations across the UK, it’s under the instantly recognisable Shell logo.

“But what many people don’t know is we’re also investing heavily in low- and zero-carbon energy, including building one of the UK’s largest public networks of EV charge points. No energy transition can be successful if people are not aware of the alternatives available to them. That is what our adverts set out to show, and that is why we’re concerned by this short-sighted decision.”

The ban comes as pressure mounts on agencies pitching for Shell’s global media account, with protesters descending on incumbent WPP’s offices.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

1 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

4 Carlsberg shortlists three agencies for global media account

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

5 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Improving on paying for performance

6 Improving on paying for performance

Fidelity International appoints global media agency

7 Fidelity International appoints global media agency

From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

8 From humble beginnings to sweaty success, Lululemon's impressive China triumph

Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

9 Beyond ChatGPT: What's next for AI and the marketing industry?

Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

10 Cathay Pacific faces Chinese social media backlash after blanket incident

Related Articles

‘Carbon neutral’ and ‘net zero’ to come under ASA microscope in UK
Oct 20, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

‘Carbon neutral’ and ‘net zero’ to come under ASA ...

Avoiding greenwashing doesn't mean you should start greenhushing
May 3, 2023
Anisha Vikram Shah

Avoiding greenwashing doesn't mean you should start ...

Shell faces ASA investigation over 'carbon neutral' claims in the UK
Mar 4, 2020
Sara Spary

Shell faces ASA investigation over 'carbon neutral' ...

Pitching for Shell? You don’t understand value
1 day ago
Belinda Noble

Pitching for Shell? You don’t understand value

Just Published

HSBC calls for fresh global media review in less than a year
7 hours ago
Shawn Lim

HSBC calls for fresh global media review in less ...

The last review happened in October 2022; incumbent PHD retained its account at the time.

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to ...

McCann Worldgroup teams up with Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers to create 'Find Your Shangri-La', a film exploring a new world of unimaginable beauty and luxury.

Creative Minds: How FCB's Devon Wood flew a plane with no experience
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: How FCB's Devon Wood flew a plane ...

The senior copywriter at FCB Aotearoa was inspired by her father, who was an adman, to become a creative. She also has a cat for a pet despite being a dog person.

Why so many Western brands get it wrong when talking to APAC audiences
13 hours ago
Danny Lye

Why so many Western brands get it wrong when ...

Too often, global brands opt for a cultural shorthand in Asia, causing misappropriation or offence through lazy use of tropes, says this design expert. Here's how to avoid it.