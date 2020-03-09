Anonymous messages can be sent via SheSays website.
UK watchdog said two ads were 'misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason'.
Fuel giant claimed in ad that customers could 'drive carbon neutral' if they shopped at Shell.
FMCG giant said it has higher representation of female managers than ever before.
Social media giant is looking to remind people of ways it can help them connect.
Volker Doberanzke joined in February from UBS.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins