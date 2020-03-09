Sara Spary

SheSays wants you to spam your boss to improve parental-leave policies
Advertising
Mar 9, 2020
Sara Spary

SheSays wants you to spam your boss to improve ...

Anonymous messages can be sent via SheSays website.

ASA bans face-mask ads over 'misleading' and 'irresponsible' coronavirus claims in UK
Advertising
Mar 4, 2020
Sara Spary

ASA bans face-mask ads over 'misleading' and ...

UK watchdog said two ads were 'misleading, irresponsible and likely to cause fear without justifiable reason'.

Shell faces ASA investigation over 'carbon neutral' claims in the UK
Advertising
Mar 4, 2020
Sara Spary

Shell faces ASA investigation over 'carbon neutral' ...

Fuel giant claimed in ad that customers could 'drive carbon neutral' if they shopped at Shell.

Unilever achieves 50/50 gender balance across global leadership
Marketing
Mar 3, 2020
Sara Spary

Unilever achieves 50/50 gender balance across ...

FMCG giant said it has higher representation of female managers than ever before.

Sylvester Stallone to star in Facebook's first-ever Super Bowl ad
Advertising
Dec 23, 2019
Sara Spary

Sylvester Stallone to star in Facebook's first-ever ...

Social media giant is looking to remind people of ways it can help them connect.

Dentsu Aegis global business operations chief exits after less than a year
Advertising
Dec 20, 2019
Sara Spary

Dentsu Aegis global business operations chief exits ...

Volker Doberanzke joined in February from UBS.

