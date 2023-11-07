News Advertising Media Creativity Technology
Noel D'souza
1 day ago

AR is a crucial element in shaping India's content creation future: Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc

At Snap Inc's APAC AR Day, the tech company's co-founder and CEO, shared insights on AR's potential in India and its role in shaping the future of creative content and marketing

At the APAC AR Day event hosted by Snap Inc, in Mumbai, Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc, engaged in a fireside chat with Ajit Mohan, APAC president, Snap Inc. 

 

The discussion revolved around the potential of AR, its role in fostering creativity, and its significance for brands in India.

 

AR boosting creative content in India

 

In response to a question about the transformation of the Indian market over the years, Spiegel expressed his enthusiasm for the surge in creativity among Indian users and content creators. 

 

He noted, “There is a growing community of creators and users building AR experiences in India. This creative explosion showcases the evolving Indian market and the role of AR tools in enabling creators to lead and engage audiences.”

 

Spiegel shared his vision for the future of AR, emphasising its potential to bring the power of the internet and computing into the real world. 

 

“There is a shift from traditional computing to a more immersive experience, where AR extends beyond mobile phones and evolves into wearable devices like glasses. We envision a future where computing seamlessly integrates with real-life experiences and hope to curate tools like Spectacles by Snap for our users,” Spiegel highlighted. 

 

Content creation and AR 

 

When asked for advice to Indian brands and companies using AR for marketing, Spiegel underscored the youthfulness and creative potential of the Indian population. 

 

He stated, “AR is a crucial element in shaping India's content creation future. It has the potential to provide augmented reality experiences for self-expression and learning. Brands should also enhance their campaign distribution and create fun AR experiences, leveraging the vast Indian user base.”

 

AI's role in AR video creation 

 

Spiegel then explained the role of AI in AR, particularly in pursuit of reducing the barriers to creativity, particularly in 3D asset creation. 

 

He highlighted, “There are some challenges in creating 3D assets and the potential for AI to streamline this process. Snap Inc aims to invest in AI to facilitate the creation of immersive AR experiences and lenses, making it easier for creators to provide these high-tech offerings to their audience.”

 

The future of conversing and chatbots

 

Spiegel acknowledged the importance of chatbots but expressed greater excitement about AI's role in image and video creation. 

 

“AI will bridge the gap between creative visions and won’t be a barrier for developers and content creators. It also holds great significance for self-expression and creativity,” he concluded.

Source:
Campaign India

