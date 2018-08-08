snap inc

AR is a crucial element in shaping India's content creation future: Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc
23 hours ago
Noel D'souza

AR is a crucial element in shaping India's content creation future: Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc

At Snap Inc's APAC AR Day, the tech company's co-founder and CEO, shared insights on AR's potential in India and its role in shaping the future of creative content and marketing

Snap grew revenues faster than users
Aug 8, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Snap grew revenues faster than users

With revenue growth of 44% and user growth of 8%, average revenue per user grew by 34%.

Snap silently rolls out precise location targeting
Mar 26, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Snap silently rolls out precise location targeting

Two new precision based location marketing options from Snap Inc. seek to help advertisers drive footfall.

