snap inc
23 hours ago
AR is a crucial element in shaping India's content creation future: Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc
At Snap Inc's APAC AR Day, the tech company's co-founder and CEO, shared insights on AR's potential in India and its role in shaping the future of creative content and marketing
Aug 8, 2018
Snap grew revenues faster than users
With revenue growth of 44% and user growth of 8%, average revenue per user grew by 34%.
Mar 26, 2018
Snap silently rolls out precise location targeting
Two new precision based location marketing options from Snap Inc. seek to help advertisers drive footfall.
