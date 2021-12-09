APAC New Business League: October 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Charoen Pokphan Group Thailand, Seek Asia Malaysia 94.0 93.5 528 2 2 Wunderman Thompson Vedanta India Project, Mega Lifesciences Public Co Ltd India Project 53.7 53.7 213 3 3 Leo Burnett McDonald's China Project, Siam Kubota Thailand 50.5 GIO insurance Australia 49.1 154 4 4 DDB Polestar - social retainer contract China, HKSTP Inno Park Asset Production Hong Kong 40.1 40.1 178 ↑ 5 6 Havas Worldwide AKARA CAPITAL ADVISORS PVT LTD India, ERUDITUS India 30.0 29.0 93 ↓ 6 5 Digitas Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project 28.5 28.5 44 7 7 Dentsu KSF China Project, Ito En China Project 26.1 United Airlines Global 25.1 87 8 8 BBDO Smoore (Vaping Chip) China Project, Champion China Project 24.1 23.6 102 ↑ 9 10 Publicis Guerlain China Project, GSK China project 18.1 17.1 84 ↓ 10 9 McCann Worldgroup IndusInd Bank India, Bosch India 16.0 16.0 57

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Lovely Professional University India, Jenny Craig Australia 122.2 Meta (Facebook etc) Global 88.1 137 ↑ 2 3 Wavemaker Perrigo Australia, Matrimony.com India, Philips (Male Grooming) - Planning 58.4 Campari Group Australia 54.4 114 ↑ 3 4 PHD DIDI China, Chanel Global, Zurich Insurance Indonesia Project 49.2 Brillon India 47.5 70 ↓ 4 2 OMD SKIS Bank Taiwan Project, Apollo Pharmacy Limited India 45.8 Eastspring Thailand 41.4 86 5 5 Zenith Reckitt Malaysia , Reckitt Philippines, Rio Tinto Group Australia 42.9 Edrington Singapore 26.3 45 6 6 Publicis Media Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan 25.0 25.0 2 7 7 Carat Amorepacific China, Pernod Ricard China, UGG China 27.0 L'Oreal Australia 20.3 120 ↑ 8 13 Spark Foundry Meta (Facebook etc) Global, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, Globe Telecom Inc Philippines Project 19.9 19.7 26 ↑ 9 11 Initiative Reckitt (Offline Media) Indonesia, Bombinate Technologies (Koo Media) India 21.0 Hamdard(Offline) India 19.6 54 ↓ 10 8 MediaCom Florentia Village China, Car24 Thailand 23.4 Breitling China 19.1 48

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA BBH Mini China DDB Polestar - social retainer contract China Kinnect Amazon Group (Amazon India, Mini TV, Fashion, Groceries, Devices, AGIF, Prime Day, ART) India Saatchi & Saatchi Yili JinLingGuan China Cummins & Partners Circles.Life Australia M&C Saatchi Group Hire Up Australia BBH Yes Bank India FCB Resorts World Genting Malaysia BBH UOB Brand Revitalisation Singapore M&C Saatchi Group Western Sydney University Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA iProspect Kering (Gucci, YSL etc) Global Spark Foundry Meta (Facebook etc) Global PHD Chanel China PHD DIDI China Wavemaker Tata Consumer Products Ltd India Zenith Reckitt Malaysia Nunn Media Silversea Cruises APAC Zenith Reckitt Philippines PHD Chanel Korea Havas Media Just Dial India

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].