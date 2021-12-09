APAC New Business League: October 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Charoen Pokphan Group Thailand, Seek Asia Malaysia
|94.0
|93.5
|528
|2
|2
|Wunderman Thompson
|Vedanta India Project, Mega Lifesciences Public Co Ltd India Project
|53.7
|53.7
|213
|3
|3
|Leo Burnett
|McDonald's China Project, Siam Kubota Thailand
|50.5
|GIO insurance Australia
|49.1
|154
|4
|4
|DDB
|Polestar - social retainer contract China, HKSTP Inno Park Asset Production Hong Kong
|40.1
|40.1
|178
|↑5
|6
|Havas Worldwide
|AKARA CAPITAL ADVISORS PVT LTD India, ERUDITUS India
|30.0
|29.0
|93
|↓6
|5
|Digitas
|Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project
|28.5
|28.5
|44
|7
|7
|Dentsu
|KSF China Project, Ito En China Project
|26.1
|United Airlines Global
|25.1
|87
|8
|8
|BBDO
|Smoore (Vaping Chip) China Project, Champion China Project
|24.1
|23.6
|102
|↑9
|10
|Publicis
|Guerlain China Project, GSK China project
|18.1
|17.1
|84
|↓10
|9
|McCann Worldgroup
|IndusInd Bank India, Bosch India
|16.0
|16.0
|57
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Lovely Professional University India, Jenny Craig Australia
|122.2
|Meta (Facebook etc) Global
|88.1
|137
|↑2
|3
|Wavemaker
|Perrigo Australia, Matrimony.com India, Philips (Male Grooming) - Planning
|58.4
|Campari Group Australia
|54.4
|114
|↑3
|4
|PHD
|DIDI China, Chanel Global, Zurich Insurance Indonesia Project
|49.2
|Brillon India
|47.5
|70
|↓4
|2
|OMD
|SKIS Bank Taiwan Project, Apollo Pharmacy Limited India
|45.8
|Eastspring Thailand
|41.4
|86
|5
|5
|Zenith
|Reckitt Malaysia , Reckitt Philippines, Rio Tinto Group Australia
|42.9
|Edrington Singapore
|26.3
|45
|6
|6
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan
|25.0
|25.0
|2
|7
|7
|Carat
|Amorepacific China, Pernod Ricard China, UGG China
|27.0
|L'Oreal Australia
|20.3
|120
|↑8
|13
|Spark Foundry
|Meta (Facebook etc) Global, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, Globe Telecom Inc Philippines Project
|19.9
|19.7
|26
|↑9
|11
|Initiative
|Reckitt (Offline Media) Indonesia, Bombinate Technologies (Koo Media) India
|21.0
|Hamdard(Offline) India
|19.6
|54
|↓10
|8
|MediaCom
|Florentia Village China, Car24 Thailand
|23.4
|Breitling China
|19.1
|48
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|BBH
|Mini
|China
|DDB
|Polestar - social retainer contract
|China
|Kinnect
|Amazon Group (Amazon India, Mini TV, Fashion, Groceries, Devices, AGIF, Prime Day, ART)
|India
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Yili JinLingGuan
|China
|Cummins & Partners
|Circles.Life
|Australia
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Hire Up
|Australia
|BBH
|Yes Bank
|India
|FCB
|Resorts World Genting
|Malaysia
|BBH
|UOB Brand Revitalisation
|Singapore
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Western Sydney University
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|iProspect
|Kering (Gucci, YSL etc)
|Global
|Spark Foundry
|Meta (Facebook etc)
|Global
|PHD
|Chanel
|China
|PHD
|DIDI
|China
|Wavemaker
|Tata Consumer Products Ltd
|India
|Zenith
|Reckitt
|Malaysia
|Nunn Media
|Silversea Cruises
|APAC
|Zenith
|Reckitt
|Philippines
|PHD
|Chanel
|Korea
|Havas Media
|Just Dial
|India
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].