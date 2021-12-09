Advertising Media Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

APAC New Business League: October 2021 report

Havas, Wavemaker, Digitas, OMD, Publicis, PHD, McCann and Spark Foundry are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

APAC New Business League: October 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Charoen Pokphan Group Thailand, Seek Asia Malaysia 94.0   93.5 528
2 2 Wunderman Thompson Vedanta India Project, Mega Lifesciences Public Co Ltd India Project 53.7   53.7 213
3 3 Leo Burnett McDonald's China Project, Siam Kubota Thailand 50.5 GIO insurance Australia 49.1 154
4 4 DDB Polestar - social retainer contract China, HKSTP Inno Park Asset Production Hong Kong 40.1   40.1 178
5 6 Havas Worldwide AKARA CAPITAL ADVISORS PVT LTD India, ERUDITUS India 30.0   29.0 93
6 5 Digitas Huawei China Project, Ji Nan On Cloud China Project 28.5   28.5 44
7 7 Dentsu KSF China Project, Ito En China Project 26.1 United Airlines Global 25.1 87
8 8 BBDO Smoore (Vaping Chip) China Project, Champion China Project 24.1   23.6 102
9 10 Publicis Guerlain China Project, GSK China project 18.1   17.1 84
10 9 McCann Worldgroup IndusInd Bank India, Bosch India 16.0   16.0 57

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Lovely Professional University India, Jenny Craig Australia 122.2 Meta (Facebook etc) Global 88.1 137
2 3 Wavemaker Perrigo Australia, Matrimony.com India, Philips (Male Grooming) - Planning 58.4 Campari Group Australia 54.4 114
3 4 PHD DIDI China, Chanel Global, Zurich Insurance Indonesia Project 49.2 Brillon India 47.5 70
4 2 OMD SKIS Bank Taiwan Project, Apollo Pharmacy Limited India 45.8 Eastspring Thailand 41.4 86
5 5 Zenith Reckitt Malaysia , Reckitt Philippines, Rio Tinto Group Australia 42.9 Edrington Singapore 26.3 45
6 6 Publicis Media Stellantis Global, Nestle Pakistan 25.0   25.0 2
7 7 Carat Amorepacific China, Pernod Ricard China, UGG China 27.0 L'Oreal Australia 20.3 120
8 13 Spark Foundry Meta (Facebook etc) Global, Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, Globe Telecom Inc Philippines Project 19.9   19.7 26
9 11 Initiative Reckitt (Offline Media) Indonesia, Bombinate Technologies (Koo Media) India 21.0 Hamdard(Offline) India 19.6 54
10 8 MediaCom Florentia Village China, Car24 Thailand 23.4 Breitling China 19.1 48

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
BBH Mini China
DDB Polestar - social retainer contract China
Kinnect Amazon Group (Amazon India, Mini TV, Fashion, Groceries, Devices, AGIF, Prime Day, ART) India
Saatchi & Saatchi Yili JinLingGuan China
Cummins & Partners Circles.Life Australia
M&C Saatchi Group Hire Up Australia
BBH Yes Bank India
FCB Resorts World Genting Malaysia
BBH UOB Brand Revitalisation Singapore
M&C Saatchi Group Western Sydney University Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
iProspect Kering (Gucci, YSL etc) Global
Spark Foundry Meta (Facebook etc) Global
PHD Chanel China
PHD DIDI China
Wavemaker Tata Consumer Products Ltd India
Zenith Reckitt Malaysia 
Nunn Media Silversea Cruises APAC
Zenith Reckitt Philippines
PHD Chanel Korea
Havas Media Just Dial India

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

