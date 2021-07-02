The Work
An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax filing

Inspired by retro Japanese game shows, this campaign by The Works nudges Australians to seek expert advice on tax filing rather than suffer the consequences of doing it themselves.

Ad Nut has been staring at Ad Nut's tax papers hoping that it somehow files itself, failing which the weekend promises to be ruined by adjusted net income and capital gains calculations. Fellow strugglers in Australia, however, can take a break as promised by this fun integrated campaign for H&R Block by The Works, part of Capgemini.

This ‘Don’t wing it, Ka-ching it’ campaign draws inspiration from retro Japanese game shows, with the ad dramatising how H&R Block can ease their tax filing headaches. The fictitious ‘Wing It’ game show provides the backdrop for an unsuspecting (and foolhardy) taxpayer trying to complete his returns on the government portal. At the same time, he is being confronted by a series of daunting obstacles: ‘deducti-balls’, ‘adjusted net income’ and the ‘capital gains canon.’

The campaign includes a 30-second commercial with a 15-second cut down, radio, digital, OOH and an Instagram-based social game with media by PHD and PR from Candid Communications. As Damian Pincus, creative partner at The Works, explains: “This campaign is something of a departure to traditional tax advertising. We wanted to bring a sense of fun and excitement into the work and clearly show that while doing your own tax online is a tempting option, it’s not worth winging it and missing out on money you’re entitled to.”

South Australian directing duo Dinosaur, creators of the SBS and Netflix global cult hit comedy show Danger, and production company Hooves collaborated with The Works on the commercial.

CREDITS

Client: H&R Block
Marketing and Digital Innovations Director: Louise Cummins
Managing Director: Brodie Dixon
Agency: The Works
Creative Partner: Damian Pincus
Creative Directors: Guy Patrick, Nathan Bilton
Art Directors: James Gillespie, Nathan Moore
Copywriter: David Arns, Jermaine Rowe
Strategy: Caroline Ghatt
Managing Partner: Kristie Thistlethwaite
Creative Project Manager: Kirsty Judges
Agency Producer: Honae MacNeill
Media: PHD
Public Relations: Candid Communications
Production company: Hooves
Director: Dinosaur
Sound: Rumble Studios

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

