An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax filing

Ad Nut has been staring at Ad Nut's tax papers hoping that it somehow files itself, failing which the weekend promises to be ruined by adjusted net income and capital gains calculations. Fellow strugglers in Australia, however, can take a break as promised by this fun integrated campaign for H&R Block by The Works, part of Capgemini.

This ‘Don’t wing it, Ka-ching it’ campaign draws inspiration from retro Japanese game shows, with the ad dramatising how H&R Block can ease their tax filing headaches. The fictitious ‘Wing It’ game show provides the backdrop for an unsuspecting (and foolhardy) taxpayer trying to complete his returns on the government portal. At the same time, he is being confronted by a series of daunting obstacles: ‘deducti-balls’, ‘adjusted net income’ and the ‘capital gains canon.’

The campaign includes a 30-second commercial with a 15-second cut down, radio, digital, OOH and an Instagram-based social game with media by PHD and PR from Candid Communications. As Damian Pincus, creative partner at The Works, explains: “This campaign is something of a departure to traditional tax advertising. We wanted to bring a sense of fun and excitement into the work and clearly show that while doing your own tax online is a tempting option, it’s not worth winging it and missing out on money you’re entitled to.”

South Australian directing duo Dinosaur, creators of the SBS and Netflix global cult hit comedy show Danger, and production company Hooves collaborated with The Works on the commercial.

