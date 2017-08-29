capgemini

An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax filing
2 days ago
Ad Nut

An offbeat game show about the ordeals of DIY tax filing

Inspired by retro Japanese game shows, this campaign by The Works nudges Australians to seek expert advice on tax filing rather than suffer the consequences of doing it themselves.

McDonald's chooses Publicis.Sapient and Capgemini for digital innovation work
Aug 29, 2017
Staff Reporters

McDonald's chooses Publicis.Sapient and Capgemini for digital innovation work

It's the latest in a series of global McDonald's wins for the reorganized holding company.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

4 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

5 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

6 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Gaining the first-mover advantage in a cookie-less world

9 Gaining the first-mover advantage in a cookie-less world

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

10 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?