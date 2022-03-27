Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Frog appoints Ori Takemura as executive design director

The design and experience consultancy under Capgemini rounds out its Asia leadership team with this new hire.

Ori Takemura
Ori Takemura

Frog, the creative and design consultancy part of Capgemini Invent, has appointed Ori Takemura as its executive design director in Asia. Takemura will head customer transformation for Frog across the design and innovation studios in Singapore and Hong Kong. Prior to this, he helped to build innovation and design centres for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and Olu Technology Ventures. He also established a seed fund on blockhain and mentored start-ups via SPH and Scape Singapore.

In his new role, Takemura will report to Frog’s managing director Sebastian Troen, and will round out the Asia leadership team that comprises Garrett Teoh, data and analytics senior director, and Ignatius Ong, executive design director.

Troen said in a statement: “[Takamura] will play a vital role in helping our clients meet the rapidly growing expectations around customer experience, and facilitating transformation from legacy to leadership through innovative, dynamic, responsive experiences.”

Frog, which last year was rolled into Capgemini’s Invent business, offers consultation on CX, industrial, spatial and ops design, ecommerce and venture building, alongside a sustainability and purpose advisory. The consultancy is expanding to become a full regional network with additional studios already operating in Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangalore, Sydney and Melbourne, having previously only operated in Shanghai.

