Capgemini acquires 23red to boost creative capabilities

Capgemini has acquired 23red for an undisclosed sum, marking yet another move by the consultancy sector in buying up creative agencies.

23red will become part of Capgemini Invent's creative consultancy, Frog, whose head, Gagandeep Gadri, will join the former's leadership team.

The 23red senior team will continue to manage the agency under its new owner. Jane Asscher, chief executive and co-founder, and Sean Kinmont, executive creative director and co-founder, will join the Frog executive team as vice-presidents.

Asscher said the acquisition would bring “amazing career opportunities” for team members. Currently, 23red’s headcount stands at 55.

She added: “As a purpose-driven organisation, we felt that our values and culture were closely aligned to those of the Capgemini group. This was a key consideration for us. Capgemini’s global scale and breadth of industry expertise will bring great added value to our clients in the public and third sectors.”

It marks another acquisition for Capgemini, which recently acquired brand transformation agency Rufus Leonard. A spokesperson for Capgemini said the consultancy group would look to acquire more companies in the sector.

“Frog is a growing part of the UK business within Capgemini Invent. In order to continue this growth we will acquire agencies that add capacity and competency to our business.”

The spokesperson added that Capgemini's innovation portfolio would continue to grow through acquisitions in data and cloud.

The group also joins a growing trend of consultancy groups, including Accenture and Deloitte, that are expanding their creative capabilities.

Capgemini is a consultation group that works in the public and third sectors. 23red is a purpose-driven creative agency that has worked with the Cabinet Office, GamCare and Defra Clean Air Zones.

Cyril Garcia, chief executive of Capgemini Invent and group executive board member, said Capgemini’s clients were increasingly relying on data insights and digital technology.

He added: “23red’s capacity and competencies in this space will help our UK team to meet increasing demand for our sustainability and purpose-driven customer first services, which are also a key growth area for the group. I am delighted to welcome them to Capgemini.”

In 2021, Paris-based Capgemini reported global revenues of €18bn.