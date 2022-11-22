Marketing News
Shauna Lewis
Nov 22, 2022

Capgemini acquires 23red to boost creative capabilities

This is the second creative acquisition for Capgemini after buying Rufus Leonard.

23red's Jane Asscher and head of Capgemini's Frog, Gagandeep Gadri.
23red's Jane Asscher and head of Capgemini's Frog, Gagandeep Gadri.

Capgemini has acquired 23red for an undisclosed sum, marking yet another move by the consultancy sector in buying up creative agencies.

23red will become part of Capgemini Invent's creative consultancy, Frog, whose head, Gagandeep Gadri, will join the former's leadership team.

The 23red senior team will continue to manage the agency under its new owner. Jane Asscher, chief executive and co-founder, and Sean Kinmont, executive creative director and co-founder, will join the Frog executive team as vice-presidents.

Asscher said the acquisition would bring “amazing career opportunities” for team members. Currently, 23red’s headcount stands at 55.

She added: “As a purpose-driven organisation, we felt that our values and culture were closely aligned to those of the Capgemini group. This was a key consideration for us. Capgemini’s global scale and breadth of industry expertise will bring great added value to our clients in the public and third sectors.”

It marks another acquisition for Capgemini, which recently acquired brand transformation agency Rufus Leonard. A spokesperson for Capgemini said the consultancy group would look to acquire more companies in the sector.

“Frog is a growing part of the UK business within Capgemini Invent. In order to continue this growth we will acquire agencies that add capacity and competency to our business.”

The spokesperson added that Capgemini's innovation portfolio would continue to grow through acquisitions in data and cloud.

The group also joins a growing trend of consultancy groups, including Accenture and Deloitte, that are expanding their creative capabilities.

Capgemini is a consultation group that works in the public and third sectors. 23red is a purpose-driven creative agency that has worked with the Cabinet Office, GamCare and Defra Clean Air Zones.

Cyril Garcia, chief executive of Capgemini Invent and group executive board member, said Capgemini’s clients were increasingly relying on data insights and digital technology.

He added: “23red’s capacity and competencies in this space will help our UK team to meet increasing demand for our sustainability and purpose-driven customer first services, which are also a key growth area for the group. I am delighted to welcome them to Capgemini.”

In 2021, Paris-based Capgemini reported global revenues of €18bn.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Hotwire makes double acquisition worth $37.5m
Jul 3, 2022
John Harrington

Hotwire makes double acquisition worth $37.5m

Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC
Jul 28, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC

M&A watch: S4 Capital and Accenture lead acquisitions in 2021 as global deals rise
Feb 27, 2022
Nicola Merrifield

M&A watch: S4 Capital and Accenture lead acquisition...

Frog appoints Ori Takemura as executive design director
Mar 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Frog appoints Ori Takemura as executive design director

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.