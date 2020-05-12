the works

A salute to the true WFH heroes
May 12, 2020
Ad Nut

A salute to the true WFH heroes

Masterpet ANZ spotlights the "four-legged heroes" and "fur workers" who are making life under lockdown bearable, in a campaign put together in three days by The Works. Let the cooing commence.

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
Dec 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas

“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.

Sydney Opera House unveils promotional pinniped
May 8, 2018
Ad Nut

Sydney Opera House unveils promotional pinniped

The landmark venue, with help from The Works and On Message, has introduced a chatbot based on a popular seal.

Sunbeam brings trash talk to the kitchen
Nov 12, 2014
Matthew Miller

Sunbeam brings trash talk to the kitchen

AUSTRALIA - Bold putdowns and at least one nasty word fly as cooking becomes a blood sport in a nonetheless light-hearted campaign for Sunbeam's line of small appliances.

Brother ‘organises chaos’ in InstaVideo campaign
Jan 17, 2014
Sophie Chen

Brother ‘organises chaos’ in InstaVideo campaign

SYDNEY – Japanese office-products company Brother worked with The Works to create an InstaVideo campaign for a range of labellers in Australia.

Virgin Money uses funny home videos to sell insurance
Nov 8, 2013
Sophie Chen

Virgin Money uses funny home videos to sell insurance

SYDNEY - Virgin Money has come up with a new approach in selling its insurance policies by adopting a series of funny home videos in a new campaign for its Income Protection and Life insurances.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia