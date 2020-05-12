the works
A salute to the true WFH heroes
Masterpet ANZ spotlights the "four-legged heroes" and "fur workers" who are making life under lockdown bearable, in a campaign put together in three days by The Works. Let the cooing commence.
Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.
Sydney Opera House unveils promotional pinniped
The landmark venue, with help from The Works and On Message, has introduced a chatbot based on a popular seal.
Sunbeam brings trash talk to the kitchen
AUSTRALIA - Bold putdowns and at least one nasty word fly as cooking becomes a blood sport in a nonetheless light-hearted campaign for Sunbeam's line of small appliances.
Brother ‘organises chaos’ in InstaVideo campaign
SYDNEY – Japanese office-products company Brother worked with The Works to create an InstaVideo campaign for a range of labellers in Australia.
Virgin Money uses funny home videos to sell insurance
SYDNEY - Virgin Money has come up with a new approach in selling its insurance policies by adopting a series of funny home videos in a new campaign for its Income Protection and Life insurances.
