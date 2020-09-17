Advertising The Work
1 day ago

The most gorgeous ad for dog food you'll ever see

Stunning New Zealand scenery serves as the backdrop for a new campaign for Black Hawk by The Works.

This new campaign for dog food may also help boost New Zealand tourism. Ad Nut, for one, has added Treble Cone ski resort to a long list of places to go after Covid.

Treble Cone is the backdrop for two new TVCs by The Works for the Black Hawk brand of murderous-beast food. The ads highlight Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR), which has nine operational avalanche dogs and 12 wilderness search dogs. Black Hawk has been donating its premium dog food to LandSAR for a number of years, according to a release.

The 30-second brand spot and 15-second product-oriented spot are airing across free-to-air TV, accompanied by digital, point-of-sale and social-media content. Production is by Two Bearded Men and post by Daresay.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

