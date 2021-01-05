Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

A saucy mystery unfolds in Australia

You'd expect someone to get fired for not including the product name in a campaign. But the omission was intentional in this clever work for Holbrooks Worcestershire sauce, by The Works.

A saucy mystery unfolds in Australia

To pique curiosity about a piquant product with a name that's tough to pronounce, The Works cooked up a campaign that purposely failed to mention the product name at all.

The 'What's that sauce' campaign is for Goodman Fiedler-owned brand Holbrooks Worcestershire Sauce. The work, which debuted in late December in PR, social media and OOH (see Instagram and website treatments below), makes light of not only the product's lenghty mouthful of a name but also its mysterious mouthful of flavour.

Like many chefs, Ad Nut uses the stuff regularly, but had never considered its ingredient list before. So Ad Nut is stunned to find it includes anchovies, which are a great way ti ruin a pizza but apparently taste good when made into a liquid with a bunch of other spices.

The Works, part of the RXP Group, was appointed to work across all Goodman Fielder brands including Helga’s, MeadowLea, Praise and White Wings in 2020 following a pitch.

CREDITS

Client: Goodman Fielder
Agency: The Works
Content and production agency: Daresay
Creative partner: Damian Pincus
Creative directors: Nathan Bilton and Guy Patrick
Creative project manager: Millie-Mae Twort
Producer: Tom Harrison
Social director: Mark McKissock
Social media manager: Sam Hazeldine
Designer: Shelby Lane-Brown and Paul Fitzgerald

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

3 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

4 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

5 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020

6 APAC's top ads on YouTube: hope and new beginnings

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

8 Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

9 McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

10 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

Related Articles

Australia's RXP announces acquisition by Capgemini
Advertising
Nov 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Australia's RXP announces acquisition by Capgemini

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New Zealand
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Australia / New ...

TikTok spotlights Australia's creators in major campaign
Advertising
Sep 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

TikTok spotlights Australia's creators in major ...

The most gorgeous ad for dog food you'll ever see
Advertising
Sep 17, 2020
Ad Nut

The most gorgeous ad for dog food you'll ever see

Just Published

New Business League: November 2020 report
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: November 2020 report

Carat, Havas, Leo Burnett, Publicis, Sapient, Starcom and WPP shift positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins in media and creative.

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a year like no other
Marketing
14 hours ago
Elspeth Cheung

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a ...

Seven major trends shaped the market in 2020, and will continue to do so, according to Kantar's global BrandZ valuation director.

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

CMO role will be filled by Sarah Franklin, who is currently general manager of platform.

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad taste
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad ...

Australia's ad watchdog is investigating complaints about a BCF ad from The Monkeys, which says the pandemic arose because "somebody ate a bat".