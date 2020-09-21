Beautiful swan conveys an ugly truth about plastic bottles

Ahead of the launch of recycling push, a massive swan created out of 10,000 plastic bottles appeared Friday in Perth. The bird, created by The Works, heralds the impending Containers for Change (CFC) program in Western Australia, which will charge a 10-cent deposit on each bottle sold and then give consumers that money back when they put used bottles into the recycling stream.

The parties point out that the swan represents the number of bottles people in WA use in a mere four minutes, and adds that beverage containers make up an incredible 44% of all litter (by volume) in Western Australia.

The Works, part of RXP Group, managed the construction of the swan as part of a full awareness campaign. The sculpture, which measures 5 meters tall by 3 meters wide and 7 meters long, was designed by Big Kahuna Imagineering and built using local WA bottles and suppliers. The Works also created an AR Instagram filter (visible on mobile only) of a black swan for users to share across social platforms. The stunt has resulted in some media coverage:

WA's cash for containers scheme is just weeks away... so to promote the new way to make some spare change a special sculpture's been unveiled in the city. | @brendancrew pic.twitter.com/u0TR85ufV2 — 10 News First Perth (@10NewsFirstPER) September 18, 2020

Ad Nut finds it incredible that you have to create financial incentives to get humans to recycle, but hopes it works. Anyway, the swan sculpture is quite enchanting, and also looks like it would be fun to climb on.