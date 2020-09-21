Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Beautiful swan conveys an ugly truth about plastic bottles

The Works used 10,000 plastic bottles to build the 5-meter-tall sculpture to draw attention to the launch of a recycling program.

Ahead of the launch of recycling push, a massive swan created out of 10,000 plastic bottles appeared Friday in Perth. The bird, created by The Works, heralds the impending Containers for Change (CFC) program in Western Australia, which will charge a 10-cent deposit on each bottle sold and then give consumers that money back when they put used bottles into the recycling stream.

The parties point out that the swan represents the number of bottles people in WA use in a mere four minutes, and adds that beverage containers make up an incredible 44% of all litter (by volume) in Western Australia.

The Works, part of RXP Group, managed the construction of the swan as part of a full awareness campaign. The sculpture, which measures 5 meters tall by 3 meters wide and 7 meters long, was designed by Big Kahuna Imagineering and built using local WA bottles and suppliers. The Works also created an AR Instagram filter (visible on mobile only) of a black swan for users to share across social platforms. The stunt has resulted in some media coverage:

Ad Nut finds it incredible that you have to create financial incentives to get humans to recycle, but hopes it works. Anyway, the swan sculpture is quite enchanting, and also looks like it would be fun to climb on.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC
6 hours ago
TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto battle for Uber Eats
8 hours ago
Hamill and Stewart face off in tense tomato-tomahto ...

'Second chance': The largest OOH campaign ever
8 hours ago
'Second chance': The largest OOH campaign ever

Managing the paranoia curve when selling your agency
8 hours ago
Managing the paranoia curve when selling your agency

