Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

Campaign Asia-Pacific announces the winners in the Southeast Asia region of the 2020 Agency of the Year awards.

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <

REGIONAL AWARDS

Category Winner
Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year TBWA
Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year TBWA
Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year ADA
Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year UM
Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year Edelman 

AGENCY AWARDS

Category Award Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year Silver ERA Myanmar Myanmar SE01.363755
Silver Synapse Original Myanmar SE01.363899
Bronze Nexlabs Myanmar SE01.364872
Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE02.364316
Silver TBWA\Indonesia Indonesia SE02.364588
Bronze Dentsu MainAd Indonesia SE02.364350
Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year Gold Grey Malaysia Malaysia SE03.364474
Silver Ensemble Worldwide & UM Studios Malaysia SE03.364621
Bronze TBWA\ Kuala Lumpur Malaysia SE03.363813
Philippines Creative Agency of the Year Gold GIGIL Philippines SE04.364587
Silver TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno Philippines SE04.363928
Bronze BBDO Guerrero Philippines SE04.364454
Singapore Creative Agency of the Year Gold McCann Worldgroup Singapore SE05.364076
Silver TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE05.364799
Silver The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE05.364516
Thailand Creative Agency of the Year Silver GREYnJ UNITED Thailand SE06.364047
Silver SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE06.364079
Bronze TBWA\Thailand Thailand SE06.363861
Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\ Group Vietnam Vietnam SE07.365253
Silver DDB & Tribal Vietnam Vietnam SE07.365276
Bronze Happiness Saigon Vietnam SE07.365178
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year Gold ADA Cambodia SE08.365016
Silver Nexlabs Myanmar SE08.364868
Bronze Synapse Original Myanmar SE08.363901
Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year Gold Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE09.364193
Silver dentsu X Indonesia Indonesia SE09.364826
Bronze M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE09.364323
Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year Gold Universal McCann & UM Studios Malaysia SE10.364623
Silver PHD Media Malaysia SE10.363624
Bronze Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE10.363950
Philippines Digital Agency of the Year Gold NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc. Philippines SE11.364528
Silver Propel Manila Philippines SE11.365287
Bronze SVEN Philippines SE11.364464
Singapore Digital Agency of the Year Gold MRM Singapore SE12.364078
Silver DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE12.365136
Bronze TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE12.364804
Thailand Digital Agency of the Year Silver Digital Arts Network Thailand Thailand SE13.365081
Silver dotMATTERS Thailand SE13.365022
Silver Winter Egency Thailand SE13.364837
Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\ Digital Arts Network Vietnam SE14.365256
Silver RED2 Digital Vietnam SE14.364670
Bronze Mango Digital Vietnam SE14.365247
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year Bronze Mango Media Myanmar SE22.364422
Bronze Passion Point Media Company Limited Myanmar SE22.364421
Indonesia Media Agency of the Year Gold DwiSapta Media Indonesia SE23.364299
Silver dentsu X Indonesia Indonesia SE23.364835
Malaysia Media Agency of the Year Gold OMD Malaysia Malaysia SE24.364186
Silver Universal McCann Malaysia SE24.364624
Bronze Ampersand Advisory Malaysia SE24.365114
Philippines Media Agency of the Year Gold OMD Philippines, Inc. Philippines SE25.364306
Silver UM Philippines SE25.364907
Bronze Touch XDA, Inc. Philippines SE25.364438
Singapore Media Agency of the Year Gold Havas Media Singapore Singapore SE26.364369
Silver UM Singapore SE26.364500
Thailand Media Agency of the Year Gold UM Thailand SE27.364741
Silver Carat Thailand Thailand SE27.365238
Bronze dentsu X (Thailand) Ltd. Thailand SE27.364766
Vietnam Media Agency of the Year Silver dentsu X Vietnam  Vietnam SE28.364999
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year No award
Indonesia PR Agency of the Year No award
Malaysia PR Agency of the Year Gold Edelman Malaysia SE31.364032
Philippines PR Agency of the Year Silver Ripple8, Inc. Philippines SE32.364765
Bronze PRIXM Philippines SE32.363562
Singapore PR Agency of the Year Gold Edelman Singapore Singapore SE33.365122
Silver W Communications Singapore SE33.364271
Bronze Mutant Singapore SE33.363647
Bronze Tate Anzur Singapore SE33.364024
Vietnam PR Agency of the Year No award
Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold GIGIL / 7-Eleven CLiQQ Philippines SE36.364605
Silver GREYnJ UNITED / Kasikorn Bank Thailand SE36.364049
Bronze GIGIL / Orocan Philippines SE36.364603
Southeast Asia Best Culture Gold IDEASXMACHINA Philippines SE37.363563
Silver DDB Group Philippines Philippines SE37.363902
Silver TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE37.364812
Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Gold Ki Saigon Vietnam SE38.364845
Silver SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE38.364081
Bronze Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore Singapore SE38.364437
Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Gold R/GA Singapore Singapore SE39.363610
Silver SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE39.364082
Bronze BORN GROUP Singapore SE39.363586
Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year Gold R/GA Singapore Singapore SE40.363609
Silver UM Singapore SE40.365063
Bronze half rhino Singapore SE40.363480
Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Gold UM Studios Singapore SE41.365089
Silver Edelman Digital Singapore Singapore SE41.365104
Bronze dentsu X Indonesia Indonesia SE41.364844
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year Gold ADA Cambodia SE15.365011
Silver Blink Myanmar SE15.364260
Bronze ERA Myanmar Myanmar SE15.363757
Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE16.364325
Silver Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE16.363960
Bronze ADA Indonesia SE16.364996
Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year Silver ADA Malaysia SE17.364783
Silver Ampersand Advisory Malaysia SE17.364697
Bronze Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE17.363949
Philippines Independent Agency of the Year Gold GIGIL Philippines SE18.364602
Silver NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc. Philippines SE18.364527
Bronze Seven A.D. Philippines SE18.363957
Singapore Independent Agency of the Year Gold VCCP Singapore SE19.364541
Silver GOVT Singapore Singapore SE19.364613
Silver The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE19.364970
Thailand Independent Agency of the Year Gold Winter Egency Thailand SE20.364827
Silver Heroleads Asia Thailand SE20.364428
Bronze Appsynth Thailand SE20.365292
Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year Silver Ki Saigon Vietnam SE21.364842
Silver RED2 Digital Vietnam SE21.364671
Bronze The Purpose Group Vietnam SE21.363869
Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE43.364806
Silver McCann Worldgroup Singapore SE43.364074
Bronze Grey Malaysia Malaysia SE43.364478
Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year Bronze Brand-Y Philippines SE44.363566
Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year Silver MediaMonks Singapore SE45.363373
Bronze Flare Manila Philippines SE45.364750
Bronze Tag Singapore SE45.364287
Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Gold Winter Egency Thailand SE47.364841
Silver DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE47.365140
Bronze Edelman Digital Singapore Singapore SE47.365112
Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Gold MediaMonks Singapore SE48.363389
Silver iProspect Valuklik Indonesia SE48.363943
Bronze ADA Malaysia SE48.365027
Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year Gold IDEASXMACHINA Philippines SE49.363571
Silver TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE49.364809
Bronze GIGIL Philippines SE49.364608

PEOPLE / TEAM AWARDS

Category Award Agency Nominee Market Entry ID
Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year Winner GOVT Singapore Jaslyn Lam Cai Yun Singapore SE50.364604
Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year Winner M&C Saatchi Indonesia Anish Daryani Indonesia SE51.364343
Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Edelman Singapore Nisha Sivanandan Singapore SE52.365137
Southeast Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year Winner TBWA\ Singapore - Singapore SE53.364815
Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year Winner Grey Malaysia Graham Drew Malaysia SE54.364481
Southeast Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Winner MediaMonks Tobias Wilson & Chin Han Singapore SE55.363673
Southeast Asia Producer of the Year Winner MediaMonks Andy Loo Singapore SE56.363491
Southeast Asia Producer of the Year Commendation Children Of Tony Nhat Nguyen Vietnam SE56.363851
Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Edelman Singapore Nisha Sivanandan Singapore SE57.365142
Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year Winner IDEASXMACHINA Christine "Rain" Gamboa Philippines SE58.363572
Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Heroleads Asia Carlo-Hajo Herold Thailand SE59.364430
Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Commendation DeVries Public Relations (Singapore) Rafidah Rashid Singapore SE59.364661

BRAND AWARDS

Category Award Brand Market Entry ID
Southeast Asia Brand of the Year Winner WWF Malaysia SE61.364479
Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year No award

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

5 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

8 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

9 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Related Articles

TBWA, UM and independents shine at Southeast Asia AOY
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TBWA, UM and independents shine at Southeast Asia AOY

Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
Nov 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories
Advertising
Aug 17, 2020
Staff

Agency of the Year Awards adds 8 new categories

Just Published

Diego Maradona: a tribute to one of Argentina’s best copywriters
Advertising
12 minutes ago
Javier Campopiano

Diego Maradona: a tribute to one of Argentina’s ...

Maradona was not just a football legend but also a master at creative copywriting.

Mastercard on the enduring relevance of 'Priceless'
Advertising
12 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Mastercard on the enduring relevance of 'Priceless'

The 23-year-old brand platform has evolved over time, especially during the pandemic.

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards
Advertising
18 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards

Independent shops led by Leo Digital, SG and Tomorrow outshine larger rivals in 2020 awards.

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'
Digital
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'

Facebook has so far trained 100 Dentsu employees across APAC on its suite of commerce products and solutions.