Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

> See all 2020 Agency of the Year Awards coverage <
REGIONAL AWARDS
|Category
|Winner
|Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|TBWA
|Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|TBWA
|Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|ADA
|Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year
|UM
|Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
AGENCY AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|SE01.363755
|Silver
|Synapse Original
|Myanmar
|SE01.363899
|Bronze
|Nexlabs
|Myanmar
|SE01.364872
|Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.364316
|Silver
|TBWA\Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.364588
|Bronze
|Dentsu MainAd
|Indonesia
|SE02.364350
|Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Grey Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE03.364474
|Silver
|Ensemble Worldwide & UM Studios
|Malaysia
|SE03.364621
|Bronze
|TBWA\ Kuala Lumpur
|Malaysia
|SE03.363813
|Philippines Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GIGIL
|Philippines
|SE04.364587
|Silver
|TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno
|Philippines
|SE04.363928
|Bronze
|BBDO Guerrero
|Philippines
|SE04.364454
|Singapore Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|SE05.364076
|Silver
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE05.364799
|Silver
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE05.364516
|Thailand Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|GREYnJ UNITED
|Thailand
|SE06.364047
|Silver
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE06.364079
|Bronze
|TBWA\Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.363861
|Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\ Group Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE07.365253
|Silver
|DDB & Tribal Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE07.365276
|Bronze
|Happiness Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE07.365178
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE08.365016
|Silver
|Nexlabs
|Myanmar
|SE08.364868
|Bronze
|Synapse Original
|Myanmar
|SE08.363901
|Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.364193
|Silver
|dentsu X Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.364826
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.364323
|Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Universal McCann & UM Studios
|Malaysia
|SE10.364623
|Silver
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|SE10.363624
|Bronze
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE10.363950
|Philippines Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE11.364528
|Silver
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE11.365287
|Bronze
|SVEN
|Philippines
|SE11.364464
|Singapore Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MRM
|Singapore
|SE12.364078
|Silver
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.365136
|Bronze
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.364804
|Thailand Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Digital Arts Network Thailand
|Thailand
|SE13.365081
|Silver
|dotMATTERS
|Thailand
|SE13.365022
|Silver
|Winter Egency
|Thailand
|SE13.364837
|Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\ Digital Arts Network
|Vietnam
|SE14.365256
|Silver
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE14.364670
|Bronze
|Mango Digital
|Vietnam
|SE14.365247
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Mango Media
|Myanmar
|SE22.364422
|Bronze
|Passion Point Media Company Limited
|Myanmar
|SE22.364421
|Indonesia Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|DwiSapta Media
|Indonesia
|SE23.364299
|Silver
|dentsu X Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE23.364835
|Malaysia Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|OMD Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE24.364186
|Silver
|Universal McCann
|Malaysia
|SE24.364624
|Bronze
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|SE24.365114
|Philippines Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|OMD Philippines, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE25.364306
|Silver
|UM
|Philippines
|SE25.364907
|Bronze
|Touch XDA, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE25.364438
|Singapore Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Havas Media Singapore
|Singapore
|SE26.364369
|Silver
|UM
|Singapore
|SE26.364500
|Thailand Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM
|Thailand
|SE27.364741
|Silver
|Carat Thailand
|Thailand
|SE27.365238
|Bronze
|dentsu X (Thailand) Ltd.
|Thailand
|SE27.364766
|Vietnam Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|dentsu X Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE28.364999
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
|No award
|Indonesia PR Agency of the Year
|No award
|Malaysia PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|SE31.364032
|Philippines PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ripple8, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE32.364765
|Bronze
|PRIXM
|Philippines
|SE32.363562
|Singapore PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.365122
|Silver
|W Communications
|Singapore
|SE33.364271
|Bronze
|Mutant
|Singapore
|SE33.363647
|Bronze
|Tate Anzur
|Singapore
|SE33.364024
|Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
|No award
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|GIGIL / 7-Eleven CLiQQ
|Philippines
|SE36.364605
|Silver
|GREYnJ UNITED / Kasikorn Bank
|Thailand
|SE36.364049
|Bronze
|GIGIL / Orocan
|Philippines
|SE36.364603
|Southeast Asia Best Culture
|Gold
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|SE37.363563
|Silver
|DDB Group Philippines
|Philippines
|SE37.363902
|Silver
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE37.364812
|Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ki Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE38.364845
|Silver
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE38.364081
|Bronze
|Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore
|Singapore
|SE38.364437
|Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Gold
|R/GA Singapore
|Singapore
|SE39.363610
|Silver
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE39.364082
|Bronze
|BORN GROUP
|Singapore
|SE39.363586
|Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|R/GA Singapore
|Singapore
|SE40.363609
|Silver
|UM
|Singapore
|SE40.365063
|Bronze
|half rhino
|Singapore
|SE40.363480
|Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM Studios
|Singapore
|SE41.365089
|Silver
|Edelman Digital Singapore
|Singapore
|SE41.365104
|Bronze
|dentsu X Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE41.364844
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE15.365011
|Silver
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE15.364260
|Bronze
|ERA Myanmar
|Myanmar
|SE15.363757
|Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE16.364325
|Silver
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE16.363960
|Bronze
|ADA
|Indonesia
|SE16.364996
|Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE17.364783
|Silver
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|SE17.364697
|Bronze
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE17.363949
|Philippines Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GIGIL
|Philippines
|SE18.364602
|Silver
|NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE18.364527
|Bronze
|Seven A.D.
|Philippines
|SE18.363957
|Singapore Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|VCCP
|Singapore
|SE19.364541
|Silver
|GOVT Singapore
|Singapore
|SE19.364613
|Silver
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE19.364970
|Thailand Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Winter Egency
|Thailand
|SE20.364827
|Silver
|Heroleads Asia
|Thailand
|SE20.364428
|Bronze
|Appsynth
|Thailand
|SE20.365292
|Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ki Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE21.364842
|Silver
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE21.364671
|Bronze
|The Purpose Group
|Vietnam
|SE21.363869
|Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE43.364806
|Silver
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|SE43.364074
|Bronze
|Grey Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE43.364478
|Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Brand-Y
|Philippines
|SE44.363566
|Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year
|Silver
|MediaMonks
|Singapore
|SE45.363373
|Bronze
|Flare Manila
|Philippines
|SE45.364750
|Bronze
|Tag
|Singapore
|SE45.364287
|Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Winter Egency
|Thailand
|SE47.364841
|Silver
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE47.365140
|Bronze
|Edelman Digital Singapore
|Singapore
|SE47.365112
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MediaMonks
|Singapore
|SE48.363389
|Silver
|iProspect Valuklik
|Indonesia
|SE48.363943
|Bronze
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE48.365027
|Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|Gold
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|SE49.363571
|Silver
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE49.364809
|Bronze
|GIGIL
|Philippines
|SE49.364608
PEOPLE / TEAM AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee
|Market
|Entry ID
|Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|GOVT Singapore
|Jaslyn Lam Cai Yun
|Singapore
|SE50.364604
|Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Anish Daryani
|Indonesia
|SE51.364343
|Southeast Asia Channel/Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Edelman Singapore
|Nisha Sivanandan
|Singapore
|SE52.365137
|Southeast Asia Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
|Winner
|TBWA\ Singapore
|-
|Singapore
|SE53.364815
|Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|Grey Malaysia
|Graham Drew
|Malaysia
|SE54.364481
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Winner
|MediaMonks
|Tobias Wilson & Chin Han
|Singapore
|SE55.363673
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|Winner
|MediaMonks
|Andy Loo
|Singapore
|SE56.363491
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|Commendation
|Children Of
|Tony Nhat Nguyen
|Vietnam
|SE56.363851
|Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Edelman Singapore
|Nisha Sivanandan
|Singapore
|SE57.365142
|Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Christine "Rain" Gamboa
|Philippines
|SE58.363572
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Heroleads Asia
|Carlo-Hajo Herold
|Thailand
|SE59.364430
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Commendation
|DeVries Public Relations (Singapore)
|Rafidah Rashid
|Singapore
|SE59.364661
BRAND AWARDS
|Category
|Award
|Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
|Winner
|WWF
|Malaysia
|SE61.364479
|Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year
|No award