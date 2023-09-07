93% of Singaporeans listen to podcasts as part of their daily routine

Source: Acast’s Sounds Smart Asia 2023 report
Key findings:
- 93% of respondents in Singapore embrace podcasts in their daily routines.
- When asked about focus while consuming various types of media, podcasts ranked at the top (72%), surpassing streaming TV (68%) and social media (64%).
- Over a third of respondents stated that podcasts are motivational, thought-provoking, and highly useful for learning. 95% of respondents stated that podcasts discuss "things of interest.”
- 74% of respondents agree that podcast advertising improves brand perception and 62% believe podcast advertising to be more influential than other media.
- Over half of Singaporean podcast listeners admitted to making a purchase after hearing a product advertised on a podcast.
- 86% of listeners regard podcast hosts as authentic and highly knowledgeable, 66% of respondents trust podcast hosts to genuinely endorse brands, while 64% believe them to be more trustworthy than most people in the media.
Methodology:
Acast commissioned Attest to survey individuals in Singapore aged 18 or over, who regularly listen to podcasts at least once a week. The research was designed to replicate the focus of the 2022 study, delving into aspects such as podcast consumption, engagement, and receptivity, to provide an up-to-date outlook on the current podcast landscape.
Other findings:
- 57% of listeners listened to their podcasts on Apple, 23% on Spotify and 20% on other listening apps.
- 82% of podcast listeners say hearing a brand in a podcast improves their perception of the brand.
- 21% of podcast listeners have discovered a new brand on a podcast.
- 49% looked at the brand’s social media because of a podcast ad.
- Host Reads format like Ted Talks Daily saw a 246% lift in unprompted brand recall, ads by Glenfiddich saw 139% lift in brand favorability and a branded episode by PayPal saw 445% increase in spontaneous awareness.