Staff Reporters
1 day ago

93% of Singaporeans listen to podcasts as part of their daily routine

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Acast’s Sounds Smart Asia 2023 report finds people in Singapore are turning to podcasts as their preferred media choice, positioning them as the most influential media channel in the country.

Source: Acast’s Sounds Smart Asia 2023 report

Key findings: 

  • 93% of respondents in Singapore embrace podcasts in their daily routines. 
  • When asked about focus while consuming various types of media, podcasts ranked at the top (72%), surpassing streaming TV (68%) and social media (64%). 
  • Over a third of respondents stated that podcasts are motivational, thought-provoking, and highly useful for learning. 95% of respondents stated that podcasts discuss "things of interest.”
  • 74% of respondents agree that podcast advertising improves brand perception and 62% believe podcast advertising to be more influential than other media. 
  • Over half of Singaporean podcast listeners admitted to making a purchase after hearing a product advertised on a podcast. 
  • 86% of listeners regard podcast hosts as authentic and highly knowledgeable, 66% of respondents trust podcast hosts to genuinely endorse brands, while 64% believe them to be more trustworthy than most people in the media. 

Methodology: 

Acast commissioned Attest to survey individuals in Singapore aged 18 or over, who regularly listen to podcasts at least once a week. The research was designed to replicate the focus of the 2022 study, delving into aspects such as podcast consumption, engagement, and receptivity, to provide an up-to-date outlook on the current podcast landscape. 

Other findings:  

  • 57% of listeners listened to their podcasts on Apple, 23% on Spotify and 20% on other listening apps.
  • 82% of podcast listeners say hearing a brand in a podcast improves their perception of the brand.
  • 21% of podcast listeners have discovered a new brand on a podcast.
  • 49% looked at the brand’s social media because of a podcast ad.
  • Host Reads format like Ted Talks Daily saw a 246% lift in unprompted brand recall, ads by Glenfiddich saw 139% lift in brand favorability and a branded episode by PayPal saw 445% increase in spontaneous awareness. 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
