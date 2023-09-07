93% of Singaporeans listen to podcasts as part of their daily routine

Source: Acast’s Sounds Smart Asia 2023 report

Key findings:

93% of respondents in Singapore embrace podcasts in their daily routines.

When asked about focus while consuming various types of media, podcasts ranked at the top (72%), surpassing streaming TV (68%) and social media (64%).

Over a third of respondents stated that podcasts are motivational, thought-provoking, and highly useful for learning. 95% of respondents stated that podcasts discuss "things of interest.”

74% of respondents agree that podcast advertising improves brand perception and 62% believe podcast advertising to be more influential than other media.

Over half of Singaporean podcast listeners admitted to making a purchase after hearing a product advertised on a podcast.

86% of listeners regard podcast hosts as authentic and highly knowledgeable, 66% of respondents trust podcast hosts to genuinely endorse brands, while 64% believe them to be more trustworthy than most people in the media.

Methodology:

Acast commissioned Attest to survey individuals in Singapore aged 18 or over, who regularly listen to podcasts at least once a week. The research was designed to replicate the focus of the 2022 study, delving into aspects such as podcast consumption, engagement, and receptivity, to provide an up-to-date outlook on the current podcast landscape.

Other findings: