40 Under 40 2022: Prapti Singh, Uber

Prapti Singh

Product marketing lead

Uber

India

In March 2022, Prapti Singh led Uber’s flagship campaign in India, aiming to make the ride-hailing brand a household name and an affordable everyday brand in the country. With creative insights, rigorous research and consumer understanding, she brought alive the creative strategy of ‘Bas Socho Chal Pado’ via six master films, adapted to over 200 edits for various media channels. She further developed a high-decibel media plan and launched strategies to optimise the impact and efficiency of media spends on multiple channels.

As a result, new users took their first trip on Uber Auto and Uber Moto which led to user increase of 75% and 50%, respectively, during the campaign period. Getting new users to the Uber platform, Auto and Moto’s contribution to platform FTRs (first- time riders) rose by 9%. Singh also adopted a hyper-local creative strategy in Tamil Nadu, leading to a 14% uplift from 35% to 49% in consideration just in Q2. Financial Express recognised the campaign as ‘Work that Speaks’, and Indian media also featured the campaign as one of the top IPL ads of the season.

Singh started as brand and growth marketing manager at Uber Eats and was promoted to lead the growth portfolio for the rides business. Balancing creativity and data orientation in her work, she can rally cross-functional teams, build trust with business partners, and lead teams from multiple agencies.

Moreover, she goes above and beyond, supporting the organisation in need. As Ameya Velankar, head of marketing at Uber India, recalls, Singh “stepped up during the [the] 2020 Covid pandemic crisis to lead the crisis response communication strategy so that Uber could provide safe rides to customers in emergency situations”.

Singh led Uber's Global Hailables Product Marketing Charter in 2021, sharing learnings and best practices from India with multiple markets across APAC, EMEA and LATAM on how to grow its taxi and bike businesses. She also developed self-serve creative toolkits and playbooks for local teams. She briefly led the launch of the communication and brand strategy for Uber’s acquisition of HKTaxi, a local taxi player, doubling the earner base and making Uber a leader in the e-hail segment in Hong Kong.

Passionate about marketing measurement, Singh has undertaken a project to develop a robust measurement framework for Uber APAC. At the same time, she has also been leading the Nuber (new employee orientation) programme for marketing and supporting interns and new colleagues in formal functional training. Plus, she participates in the [email protected] community in India, supporting fellow women colleagues and helping each other grow.

Before joining Uber in 2018, she started as a management trainee after attaining her MBA and then led Dove at Unilever for three years. As a serial yogi, she has been practising yoga for 20 years.