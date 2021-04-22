Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Vitasoy lands on 'Planet milk'

In Australia, on Earth Day, the drinks maker debuts a new Leo Burnett-developed brand platform celebrating plant-based milks as an easy choice to make.

Forget plant-based milk—the products Vitasoy offers should actually be called 'Planet milk', according to a new campaign and brand platform developed by Leo Burnett Australia, which won the Vitasoy business in a pitch in October 2020.

The brand seems to want to recapture the trendy category from upstarts, so the new campaign not-so-subtly reminds people that Vitasoy has been all about plant-based drinks for 80 years. 

The new tagline, ‘Let's grow a better world’, refers not only to the sustainability of the products but also to "a number of community and sustainability initiatives to be announced in the coming months", according to a release. 

The campaign includes film, PR, OOH and social. The film is directed by Sanjay Da Silva (Division) and the voiceover is by Melbourne-based poet Pookie.

Michelle Walsh, creative director, Leo Burnett Australia:

People want to do their bit for the planet, but they can often feel overwhelmed because it’s such a massive problem to tackle. This new platform makes people feel good about something small they can do, which, as we all know, can add up to something significant.

Ad Nut enjoys the lively vibe of the film. And of course Ad Nut supports plant-based foods and drinks for their lower environmental impact and their lack of enslavement of innocent non-human animals. However, Ad Nut wishes humans would stick to the rice, soy and oat products, because every delicious almond pressed into milk is one fewer almond for Ad Nut to hoard.

CREDITS

Client: Vitasoy
Managing Director: David Tyack
Marketing & Strategy Director: Nick Bartram
Marketing Manager: Cara Harrington
Group Brand Manager: Craig Rosewarne

Agency: Leo Burnett Australia
Chief Creative Officer: Jason Williams
Creative Director: Michelle Walsh                                                                                                      
Creative Director: Jim Walsh                                                                                                             
Director of Integrated Strategy: Ilona Janashvili                                                                                 
Chief Client Partner: Kate Silver                                                                                                         
Group Account Director: Julia Sheehan
Senior Film Producer: Francesca D’Orazio
Designer: Johnson Diep
Production Manager: Kaelene Morton

Production Company: Division
Director: Sanjay De Silva
Executive Producer: Genevieve Triquet
Producer: Naomi Mendoza
Post Production (offline): The Editors
Post Production (online/SFX): Pancho
Sound Engineer: Richard Buxton
Music: El Plasticos (Artist), Mandarin Dreams (Management)

Media: Starcom
Client Service Director: Anna Camuglia
Business Director: Dalibor Nikolic
Business Manager: Bella Ericson

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

