Forget plant-based milk—the products Vitasoy offers should actually be called 'Planet milk', according to a new campaign and brand platform developed by Leo Burnett Australia, which won the Vitasoy business in a pitch in October 2020.

The brand seems to want to recapture the trendy category from upstarts, so the new campaign not-so-subtly reminds people that Vitasoy has been all about plant-based drinks for 80 years.

The new tagline, ‘Let's grow a better world’, refers not only to the sustainability of the products but also to "a number of community and sustainability initiatives to be announced in the coming months", according to a release.

The campaign includes film, PR, OOH and social. The film is directed by Sanjay Da Silva (Division) and the voiceover is by Melbourne-based poet Pookie.

Michelle Walsh, creative director, Leo Burnett Australia:

People want to do their bit for the planet, but they can often feel overwhelmed because it’s such a massive problem to tackle. This new platform makes people feel good about something small they can do, which, as we all know, can add up to something significant.

Ad Nut enjoys the lively vibe of the film. And of course Ad Nut supports plant-based foods and drinks for their lower environmental impact and their lack of enslavement of innocent non-human animals. However, Ad Nut wishes humans would stick to the rice, soy and oat products, because every delicious almond pressed into milk is one fewer almond for Ad Nut to hoard.

