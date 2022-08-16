Advertising Media News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Publicis elevates Jason Tonelli to CEO of Zenith Australia

Tonelli will continue to lead Razorfish until the end of the year while his replacement is recruited.

Jason Tonelli
Jason Tonelli

Publicis has promoted Jason Tonelli to chief executive officer of Zenith in Australia.

Tonelli, who is concurrently the CEO of Razorfish and the chief product officer for Publicis ANZ, will start his new role in January 2023. He will be in charge of Razorfish until the end of 2022.

He previously held the roles of chief digital and technology officer at Publicis ANZ and executive director of technology, digital and content at Starcom Australia.

“Jason’s depth of experience in media, data, technology and creative solutions has made him a key member of our executive leadership team," said Michael Rebelo, the CEO of Publicis ANZ. "Most recently, he relaunched Razorfish to position the business as a progressive digital marketing transformation agency. While as chief product officer, he strengthened our agencies’ capabilities in the core areas of commerce and attention."

Rebelo added: “Over the past 10 years and in the various roles Jason has held across the Groupe, he has shown himself to be a successful and strategic leader focused on building a strong culture and driving business outcomes for clients—making him perfectly placed to take Zenith to its exciting next stage of growth.”

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

3 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

5 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

6 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

7 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

8 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

10 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Related Articles

Publicis' sustainability shop Salterbaxter arrives in Australia
Advertising
2 days ago
Shawn Lim

Publicis' sustainability shop Salterbaxter arrives ...

Women to Watch 2021: Nickie Scriven, Zenith
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Nickie Scriven, Zenith

Publicis Media China puts Zenith, Blue449 under Vivian Zhu as CEO
Media
Dec 10, 2018
Staff Reporters

Publicis Media China puts Zenith, Blue449 under ...

Mindshare hires former Razorfish CEO in new global role
Advertising
Nov 1, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Mindshare hires former Razorfish CEO in new global role

Just Published

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
PR
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
Analysis
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the ...

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global agency rankings: In the creative and media leagues, BBDO catapults 38 places to enter the former, while Publicis Media retains its position at the top of the latter.

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Why your metaverse activations could foil your net-zero emissions plans.