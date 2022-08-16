Publicis elevates Jason Tonelli to CEO of Zenith Australia

Publicis has promoted Jason Tonelli to chief executive officer of Zenith in Australia.

Tonelli, who is concurrently the CEO of Razorfish and the chief product officer for Publicis ANZ, will start his new role in January 2023. He will be in charge of Razorfish until the end of 2022.

He previously held the roles of chief digital and technology officer at Publicis ANZ and executive director of technology, digital and content at Starcom Australia.

“Jason’s depth of experience in media, data, technology and creative solutions has made him a key member of our executive leadership team," said Michael Rebelo, the CEO of Publicis ANZ. "Most recently, he relaunched Razorfish to position the business as a progressive digital marketing transformation agency. While as chief product officer, he strengthened our agencies’ capabilities in the core areas of commerce and attention."

Rebelo added: “Over the past 10 years and in the various roles Jason has held across the Groupe, he has shown himself to be a successful and strategic leader focused on building a strong culture and driving business outcomes for clients—making him perfectly placed to take Zenith to its exciting next stage of growth.”