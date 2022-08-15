Advertising Marketing News
Shawn Lim
2 days ago

Publicis' sustainability shop Salterbaxter arrives in Australia

Salterbaxter will work with companies in Australia to help them develop sustainability strategies and actions.

L-R: Rebecca Zemunik, Stuart Wragg, Michael Rebelo, Skye Lambley, Karen Dunnicliff
L-R: Rebecca Zemunik, Stuart Wragg, Michael Rebelo, Skye Lambley, Karen Dunnicliff

Publicis has launched its sustainability consultancy Salterbaxter in Australia to help companies fulfill their sustainability goals.

A UK-based consultancy, Salterbaxter advises its clients on their sustainability strategy through implementation roadmaps, creative activations, and communications among other services.

In Australia, Salterbaxter will be led by Skye Lambley, who is responsible for Publicis Groupe’s ANZ Influencing offering (which includes Herd MSL). The rest of the team includes Stuart Wragg, Karen Dunnicliff and business transformation consultant Rebecca Zemunik.

“There is a real sense of urgency to act on sustainability in Australia because we’re playing catch up.  We're living with the effect of inaction on climate change and inequality all around us,” said Michael Rebelo, the chief executive officer of Publicis Groupe ANZ.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to help organisations drive meaningful progress and accelerate their sustainability journey."

Kathleen Enright, the global managing director of Salterbaxter, said the problem the consultancy is seeing globally is that on one end of the scale, far too much potential for progress is being shackled by a lack of creative thinking.

On the other end, she noted brands are making unsubstantiated claims or getting lost in a wash of generic ‘green’ claims.

"Greenwashing is the result of creativity without the necessary credibility to back it up and greywashing is the result of credibility without the necessary creativity to bring it to life. Both are holding up the progress the world needs,” she said.

In the near future, the consultancy is also looking at entering markets across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

3 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

5 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

6 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

7 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

8 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

10 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Related Articles

Publicis elevates Jason Tonelli to CEO of Zenith Australia
Advertising
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Publicis elevates Jason Tonelli to CEO of Zenith ...

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space in Melbourne
News
Dec 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space ...

Chinese consumers getting more conscious of their consumption: Publicis' Edge
Data
Nov 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumers getting more conscious of their ...

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Just Published

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
PR
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
Analysis
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the ...

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global agency rankings: In the creative and media leagues, BBDO catapults 38 places to enter the former, while Publicis Media retains its position at the top of the latter.

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Why your metaverse activations could foil your net-zero emissions plans.