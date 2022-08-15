Publicis' sustainability shop Salterbaxter arrives in Australia

Publicis has launched its sustainability consultancy Salterbaxter in Australia to help companies fulfill their sustainability goals.

A UK-based consultancy, Salterbaxter advises its clients on their sustainability strategy through implementation roadmaps, creative activations, and communications among other services.

In Australia, Salterbaxter will be led by Skye Lambley, who is responsible for Publicis Groupe’s ANZ Influencing offering (which includes Herd MSL). The rest of the team includes Stuart Wragg, Karen Dunnicliff and business transformation consultant Rebecca Zemunik.

“There is a real sense of urgency to act on sustainability in Australia because we’re playing catch up. We're living with the effect of inaction on climate change and inequality all around us,” said Michael Rebelo, the chief executive officer of Publicis Groupe ANZ.

“I'm excited about the opportunity to help organisations drive meaningful progress and accelerate their sustainability journey."

Kathleen Enright, the global managing director of Salterbaxter, said the problem the consultancy is seeing globally is that on one end of the scale, far too much potential for progress is being shackled by a lack of creative thinking.

On the other end, she noted brands are making unsubstantiated claims or getting lost in a wash of generic ‘green’ claims.

"Greenwashing is the result of creativity without the necessary credibility to back it up and greywashing is the result of credibility without the necessary creativity to bring it to life. Both are holding up the progress the world needs,” she said.

In the near future, the consultancy is also looking at entering markets across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.