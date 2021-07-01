Vicks’ #TouchOfCare honours doctors via Dr Bhosale’s touching tale

Vicks has launched the third edition of its #TouchOfCare campaign series, on the eve of National Doctors’ Day 2021. The film-led campaign looks to salute doctors, who have selflessly cared for innumerable people throughout the pandemic.

The film tells the story of a paediatrician – Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale – as narrated by his wife Dr Priyanka Bhosale. It sheds light on Dr Bhosale’s selfless acts as a healthcare worker; he did everything he could to ensure several less fortunate children received life-saving medical attention during the pandemic. Unfortunately, Dr Bhosale succumbed to Covid and is survived by his wife, kids and his dream of building his own pediatric hospital.

In addition to sharing Dr Bhosale’s inspiring story, Vicks has also pledged to support Mrs Bhosale in building a pediatric hospital in her husband’s memory.

Himanshu Tewary, senior director and category head, personal healthcare, Procter & Gamble said, “Our doctors have given a new meaning to humanity during these challenging times, and their selflessness deserves lifelong gratitude. Vicks #TouchOfCare is a reminder of the extraordinary acts of care, courage and bravery of each one of our doctors, those with us, and those who we have lost. As a society, it’s time to rise together and give back to our doctors’ community for all they have done for us and our loved ones by preserving their #TouchOfCare for generations to come.”

Ajay Thrivikraman, CCO, global clients, Publicis Singapore, said, “Vicks #TouchofCare has always been a platform to shine a spotlight on the most vulnerable communities in our society. Just over a year ago, one would hardly have expected our doctors to be among them, but this pandemic has changed everything. It has been an incredibly difficult time for doctors and their loved ones. It’s humbling to see that their care for others is more than a lifetime commitment; it is a legacy that will live on into the future.”

