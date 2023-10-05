Tinder partners with Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett to fight toxic online dating behaviors

Ahead of October 3, dating app Tinder has released a PSA with Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett to raise awareness about scammers in the online dating world.

While the date holds significance for fans of the film, it’s also World Romance Scam Prevention Day.

Created in partnership with Tinder agency of record Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Bennett — who starred in Mean Girls as love interest Aaron Samuels — cautions online daters on the “mean people,” like “love bombers” and “money seekers,” who may try to take advantage of them while they’re looking for love.

“Fans have a lot of fun celebrating all their favorite memes and quotes every October 3, but it’s also important that we can take this day to acknowledge some important lessons about how we interact with others online,” said Bennett in a press release. “We want everyone to continue to recognize this day, while also being more aware of the types of common behaviors of online scammers to watch out for.”

This campaign follows another from parent company Match Group released in January that teaches users how to prevent getting scammed online.

"At Tinder, we are proud to lead on safety efforts and create campaigns that are both beneficial and culturally relevant that can help drive more awareness and make dating safer on our app and across online platforms,” said Stephanie Danzi, SVP of global marketing at Tinder, in a press release.

Per the release, the FBI reports that, though older adults are the most likely victims of reported romance scams, reports from younger people are increasing year over year.

Along with the PSA, Hinge — another Match Group brand — will be sending messages to users warning them not to send money or take financial advice from people they don’t know.