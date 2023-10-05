News The Work Advertising Media Creativity
Bailey Calfee
1 day ago

Tinder partners with Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett to fight toxic online dating behaviors

Get in, loser – it’s (almost) October 3, and we’re fighting romance scams.

Ahead of October 3, dating app Tinder has released a PSA with Mean Girls’ Jonathan Bennett to raise awareness about scammers in the online dating world. 

While the date holds significance for fans of the film, it’s also World Romance Scam Prevention Day.

Created in partnership with Tinder agency of record Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Bennett — who starred in Mean Girls as love interest Aaron Samuels — cautions online daters on the “mean people,” like “love bombers” and “money seekers,” who may try to take advantage of them while they’re looking for love.

“Fans have a lot of fun celebrating all their favorite memes and quotes every October 3, but it’s also important that we can take this day to acknowledge some important lessons about how we interact with others online,” said Bennett in a press release. “We want everyone to continue to recognize this day, while also being more aware of the types of common behaviors of online  scammers to watch out for.”

This campaign follows another from parent company Match Group released in January that teaches users how to prevent getting scammed online.

"At Tinder, we are proud to lead on safety efforts and create campaigns that are both beneficial and culturally relevant that can help drive more awareness and make dating safer on our app and across online platforms,” said Stephanie Danzi, SVP of global marketing at Tinder, in a press release.

Per the release, the FBI reports that, though older adults are the most likely victims of reported romance scams, reports from younger people are increasing year over year.

Along with the PSA, Hinge — another Match Group brand — will be sending messages to users warning them not to send money or take financial advice from people they don’t know. 

 
 

 

Source:
Campaign US
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

1 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

3 GroupM sunsets Xaxis, Sightline and Finecast brands as Nexus reorganises

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

4 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

5 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

6 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

7 Russell Brand case: 'Legal and PR strategies need to work hand in hand'

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

8 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

9 Google ad jabs Apple over green-bubble texts

Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

10 Formula One debuts the world’s first ‘kiss-activated’ trophy at Japanese Grand Prix

Related Articles

Tinder’s new global campaign celebrates how Gen Z connects
Mar 1, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Tinder’s new global campaign celebrates how Gen Z ...

Tinder brings back Cannes Lions-winning interactive experience
Aug 13, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Tinder brings back Cannes Lions-winning interactive ...

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India
Oct 18, 2019
Campaign India Team

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India

How dating apps master the art of marketing matchmaking
Nov 30, 2022
Matthew Keegan

How dating apps master the art of marketing matchmaking

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Venus Teoh, Sabeco

Not afraid to make bold moves, Teoh is breathing new life into one of Vietnam’s oldest brewing companies, helping local communities along the way.

How advertisers are funding record amounts of disinformation
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

How advertisers are funding record amounts of ...

The spread of unreliable AI-generated news websites are unintentionally being funded by some of the world's biggest brands through their programmatic ad buys. Campaign explores.

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press bodies in India seek intervention over latest NewsClick media arrests
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Journalism can't be prosecuted as terrorism: Press ...

On October 3, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police raided the homes of 46 journalists, editors and writers related to the publication NewsClick—under the suspicion of disseminating Chinese propaganda and leading to two arrests under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges
1 day ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Brands court Gen Z with anime as popularity surges

As audiences consume more global content, brands are tapping into the rising popularity of East Asian pop culture among U.S. audiences.