Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

This tollbooth attendant may haunt your dreams

A creepy worker blocks a lonely highway and demands an unthinkable form of payment, in a chilling road-safety spot for Waka Kotahi (the New Zealand Transport Agency) by FCB.

Shudder.

Waka Kotahi (the New Zealand Transport Agency), along with FCB New Zealand, has launched a public awareness campaign as part of its 'Road to Zero' strategy.

The agencies are not messing around, as evidenced by the TV spot above. It puts a new spin on the term "road toll", aiming to remind people not to become immune when they hear accident statistics, because every accident involves real people who must deal with the devastating after-effects.

Mission accomplished, in a most disturbing fashion. The dreamlike narrative is very effective. And Ad Nut won't soon forget the toll attendant and her demand, nor the father trying to live with whatever happened.

The performances are great. And here Ad Nut would like to once again urge brands and agencies to credit actors when they tout their campaigns. Without humans to transmute a script into believable emotion and deliver it to the camera, you'd have nothing but a script.

Anyway, the NZ government has a vision of zero road deaths, and specifically wants to reduce deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads by 40% by 2030 (from 2018 levels).

The TVC above, FCB's first work for Waka Kotahi, launched in February (sorry, it sometimes takes Ad Nut's friends in far-flung places time to send things Ad Nut's way). It represents the first phase of a campaign that also includes online, print, cinema, OOH, digital/social and partnerships. 

In Ad Nut's book, this is a worthy successor to a memorable 2013/2014 campaign from the same government department, at the time working with Clemenger BBDO Wellington: see "NZ Transport Agency stops time to deliver safety message".

CREDITS

Client: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
Creative Agency: FCB Aotearoa
Media Agency: FCB Media
Production Company: 3&7
Director: Steve Ayson

Producer: Larisa Tiffin
DOP: Marty Williams
Editor: Luke Haigh
Online: Blockhead
Music: Cam Ballantyne
Photographer: Steve Boniface

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

3 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

4 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Why are NFTs so divisive?

5 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

6 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

7 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

8 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

9 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

10 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

Related Articles

FCB New Zealand copywriter hires clown for redundancy meeting
Advertising
Sep 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

FCB New Zealand copywriter hires clown for ...

FCB plies its 'local but global' differentiation
Analysis
Mar 25, 2022
Staff Reporters

FCB plies its 'local but global' differentiation

Sandpiper opens New Zealand office
PR
Dec 13, 2021
Staff Reporters

Sandpiper opens New Zealand office

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB

Just Published

Korean performance-agency deal signals new private-equity entrant in Asian marcomms
Advertising
46 minutes ago
Robert Sawatzky

Korean performance-agency deal signals new ...

WPP’s former Korean chief teams up with ex-Goldman Sachs leader as Midas Private Equity acquires leading independent Mirae I&C, with ambitious plans to expand in Asia.

KPIs for communications shift with the times
PR
1 hour ago
Surekha Ragavan

KPIs for communications shift with the times

A new report shows that securing coverage is no longer the end-all for PR clients as the move towards activity-based KPIs and real-time social data becomes evident.

This purpose campaign puts stickers on phallic graffiti
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

This purpose campaign puts stickers on phallic graffiti

A stunt in Chile stimulated interest in testicle self-exams—without erecting a single billboard.

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse
Digital
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get ...

Would you say ‘I do’ on the blockchain? Well, Closeup says you absolutely should through a new NFT campaign on Decentraland.