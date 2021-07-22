Thai agency pictures better times ahead

Like many places, Thailand has been experiencing on-and-off pandemic restrictions over the past few months. On Tuesday (July 20), as a complete lockdown went into effect, independent creative agency Audacity released the above video titled 'Until we meet again'.
It's meant as a positive message for the Thai people, who need support and hope "more than ever", according to Jon Chalermwong, chief creative officer.
"We produced this spot as a 'see you soon' note," Chalermwong said. "The idea came from Audacity creative team, shot by the creative team and funded by Audacity. No logo at the end, because we think this is the time to give hope to each other, not the time to promote anything."
Ad Nut salutes Audacity for the concept—kind of a twist on augmented-reality apps—and the elegance of the execution.
It's also great that the call to action is explicitly about getting vaccinated. We all want the pandemic relegated to history, but the only way that vision will become a reality is if enough people augment their immune systems by getting their jabs.
The agency released and boosted the spot on its own Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok channels, Chalermwong said. Universal Music Group provided free music, and friends of the agency provided the images. An Instagram KOL gave the video a boost, gaining 60,000 views and hundreds of comments. The video also got high engagement on Facebook, he added.
CREDITS
Agency : Audacity Co. Ltd.
Managing Director : Pichaiphat Tananont
Chief Creative Officer : Jon Chalermwong
Creative Director : Pisut Nirodsil
Art Director : Kulika Arayangkoon
Copywriter : Kulika Arayangkoon, Apoorva Kale
Director : Pisut Nirodsil, Kulika Arayangkoon
Producer : Witsawut Nuchpoom
Production house : BOB EYE VIEW
Cinematography : Nopadol Ninratanabunpot
Editor : Rachanon Sungsuwan
