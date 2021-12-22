The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Deadly moments lead to lifetimes of medical service

An online film by creative agency Audacity seeks donations to fund equipment for medical students in Thailand.

The above film, directed by Audacity's Jon Chalermwong for Thailand's Rama Foundation, is a bit tough to watch. But that's exactly why it works.

Chalermwong tells Campaign that the film, entitled 'Motivations', is based on real-life stories of young people who as young kids witnessed the deaths of loved ones, and then went on to pursue careers in medicine.

If you feel like it's difficult to look into their eyes as they realise a loved one is dead, imagine how difficult it would be for them to live through those moments. And if they decide to turn their tragedy into a career helping others, don't they deserve decent equipment on which to train? That's the argument the film makes, and Ad Nut expects it could be an effective one.  

The foundation, which supports Ramathibodi Hospital, is accepting donations at www.ramafoundation.or.th.

CREDITS

Title : The Motivations
Agency : Audacity
Client : Rama Foundation
Chief Creative : Jon Chalermwong
Art Director : Jon Chalermwong
Copywriter : Jon Chalermwong, Apoorva Kale
Managing Director : Pichaiphat Tananont
Executive Producer : Witsawut Nuchpoom
Production House : The Tank
Director : Jon Chalermwong
Asst. Director : Warayu Rakkul
Director of Photography : Chankij Chamnivikaipong
Producer : Arpakorn pinyothananont
Post Producer : Napat  Anuwongcharoen
Editor : Sarawut Kaweethammawong
Colorist : Phiradon Witcharonasorn

