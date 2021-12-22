Deadly moments lead to lifetimes of medical service

The above film, directed by Audacity's Jon Chalermwong for Thailand's Rama Foundation, is a bit tough to watch. But that's exactly why it works.

Chalermwong tells Campaign that the film, entitled 'Motivations', is based on real-life stories of young people who as young kids witnessed the deaths of loved ones, and then went on to pursue careers in medicine.

If you feel like it's difficult to look into their eyes as they realise a loved one is dead, imagine how difficult it would be for them to live through those moments. And if they decide to turn their tragedy into a career helping others, don't they deserve decent equipment on which to train? That's the argument the film makes, and Ad Nut expects it could be an effective one.

The foundation, which supports Ramathibodi Hospital, is accepting donations at www.ramafoundation.or.th.

CREDITS

Title : The Motivations

Agency : Audacity

Client : Rama Foundation

Chief Creative : Jon Chalermwong

Art Director : Jon Chalermwong

Copywriter : Jon Chalermwong, Apoorva Kale

Managing Director : Pichaiphat Tananont

Executive Producer : Witsawut Nuchpoom

Production House : The Tank

Director : Jon Chalermwong

Asst. Director : Warayu Rakkul

Director of Photography : Chankij Chamnivikaipong

Producer : Arpakorn pinyothananont

Post Producer : Napat Anuwongcharoen

Editor : Sarawut Kaweethammawong

Colorist : Phiradon Witcharonasorn