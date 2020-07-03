lockdown

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
1 day ago
Kawal Shoor

Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.

Food delivery brands in Asia stay nimble amid lockdowns
Jul 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The pandemic is driving innovation in takeaway food, as confined consumers seek to bring restaurant experiences to their homes, according to Circus Social.

APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: Circus Social
Jun 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Locally produced content and services are gaining popularity, according to a new report.

Pass your time in lockdown by staring through someone else's window
Jun 8, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Creative duo creates website to peek through windows from the South of France to South America—and remember what it was like to travel.

MNC brands may suffer as buyers scrutinise health and hygiene: Nielsen
May 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

People will move toward brands that are locally sourced unless big brands better explain ingredient origins and packaging, says Nielsen intelligence chief.

