lockdown
Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.
Food delivery brands in Asia stay nimble amid lockdowns
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The pandemic is driving innovation in takeaway food, as confined consumers seek to bring restaurant experiences to their homes, according to Circus Social.
APAC-produced content wins viewers during pandemic: Circus Social
Locally produced content and services are gaining popularity, according to a new report.
Pass your time in lockdown by staring through someone else's window
Creative duo creates website to peek through windows from the South of France to South America—and remember what it was like to travel.
MNC brands may suffer as buyers scrutinise health and hygiene: Nielsen
People will move toward brands that are locally sourced unless big brands better explain ingredient origins and packaging, says Nielsen intelligence chief.
