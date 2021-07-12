Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Telstra explains why it does what it does: Because Australia

The telco and The Monkeys deliver a simple but meaningful message effectively in a new brand-positioning campaign, 'Australia is why'.

Telstra has launched a campaign to introduce a new brand positioning. The work, by Accenture Interactive's The Monkeys, answers an unspoken question about the company's purpose with a three-word answer: 'Australia is why'.

Like most three-word taglines—including new ones like ANZ's 'We do how' and legendary ones like 'Just do it'—the phrase is relatively meaningless on its face. So it's good that the 60-second TVC anchoring the campaign (above) does such a good job of colouring in the meaning. 

Ad Nut also appreciates that the work doesn't reach too far in its attempt to attach purpose to the brand. Instead, it simply focuses on the core function a telco provides, connections between people, and finds emotionally effective ways to illustrate its commitment to providing that function. (Just last week we saw an example of how badly things can go wrong when brands fumble the attempt to imbue themselves with purpose: see "Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad".) 

Jeremy Nicholas, Telstra CMO:

Our new campaign has been created to express the vital and sometimes overlooked role Telstra plays in taking our nation forward; to articulate not just what we do, but why we do it.

Because that umbrella is broad, the ad is also able to touch on other ways the company supports the nation, such as climate action, sports sponsorships and support of the arts.

'Australia Is why' is Telstra’s first brand-focused work since 2016. The campaign includes a website and large format out-of-home ads in addition to the 60-second TVC above and 15-second spots highlighting individual stories.

CREDITS

Client: Telstra
Chief Marketing Officer: Jeremy Nicholas
Head of Brand: Julie Caulfield
Principal of Media, Sponsorship & Awards: Genelle Sharples
Senior Marketing Specialist: Maria Rizzo
Senior Marketing Specialist: Rebecca Borgo
Senior Marketing Specialist: Alita McMenamin
Senior Media Specialist: Robbie Aoukar

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
Group CEO & Co-Founder: Mark Green
Group Chief Creative Officer & Co-Founder: Scott Nowell
Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford
Chief Strategy Officer: Fabio Buresti
Managing Director: Matt Michael
Executive Creative Director: Vince Lagana
Creative Directors: Dan Fryer, Stuart Alexander
Creative Team: Jake Rusznyak, Dennis Koutoulogenis, Ben Sampson
Head of Business Management: Belinda Drew
Senior Business Director: Amanda Porritt
Business Director: Jack Stone
Business Manager: Ciara Moloney, Samantha Packham
Head of Planning: Hugh Munro
Senior Planner: Charlotte Marshall
Head of Production: Penny Brown
Senior Producer: Simone O’Connor
Senior Producer: Claudia Brookes
Senior Finished Artist: Leah Horsley
Senior Designer: Mel Watson
Senior Designer: Megan Leckey

Production Company: Collider
Director: John Hillcoat
Executive Producer: Olivia Hantken
DoP: Ross Giardina
Casting: Stevie Ray @ McGregor Casting

Post House: The Editors
Editor: Bernard Garry
Online: Soren Dyne and Matt Edwards
Sound Post-Production: Song Zu
Sound Producer: Kat Aquilla
Sound Engineer: Simon Kane

Print Production
Production Company: Red Door
Photographer: Paul Blackmore
Executive Producer: Natalie Loveridge
Retouching: Cream Electric Art

Media: OMD

Social & Web: Telstra In-House Creative & Production
Campaign Strategist: Nick Chin
Creative Director: Nads Spencer
Lead Producer: Melanie Stefanou
Creative Producer: James Nyssen
Editorial: Campbell Simpson / Harry Tucker

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

3 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

5 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

6 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

7 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

10 'Cathay' moves beyond 'Pacific' with travel lifestyle brand

Related Articles

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB leader Justin Mowday as CEO
Advertising
May 24, 2021
Staff Reporters

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB ...

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage
Marketing
Feb 19, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars ...

Breaking big news demands good mobile coverage
Advertising
Sep 26, 2019
Ad Nut

Breaking big news demands good mobile coverage

Lamb chops down imagined walls in Meat & Livestock Australia ad
Advertising
Jan 11, 2021
Ad Nut

Lamb chops down imagined walls in Meat & Livestock ...

Just Published

Uber Eats 'I'll be eating' campaign comes to Hong Kong
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Uber Eats 'I'll be eating' campaign comes to Hong Kong

Local celebs Joyce Cheng and Alfred Hui star in a spot produced by Uth Hong Kong in partnership with Special Group Australia.

The moon is (soon to be) open for business
Marketing
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The moon is (soon to be) open for business

Ispace, a commercial venture that counts Dentsu among its strategic partners, today announced it's one step closer to putting a lander on the lunar surface next year—with brand sponsors along for the ride.

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
News
6 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health ...

The campaign stars skateboarders Leticia Bufoni and Dashawn Jordan.

Inclusive OOH messaging 'boosts bottom line' for brands
Media
14 hours ago
Ben Bold

Inclusive OOH messaging 'boosts bottom line' for brands

Research from Kinetic also finds OOH trumps social media for impact.