Telstra explains why it does what it does: Because Australia

Telstra has launched a campaign to introduce a new brand positioning. The work, by Accenture Interactive's The Monkeys, answers an unspoken question about the company's purpose with a three-word answer: 'Australia is why'.

Like most three-word taglines—including new ones like ANZ's 'We do how' and legendary ones like 'Just do it'—the phrase is relatively meaningless on its face. So it's good that the 60-second TVC anchoring the campaign (above) does such a good job of colouring in the meaning.

Ad Nut also appreciates that the work doesn't reach too far in its attempt to attach purpose to the brand. Instead, it simply focuses on the core function a telco provides, connections between people, and finds emotionally effective ways to illustrate its commitment to providing that function. (Just last week we saw an example of how badly things can go wrong when brands fumble the attempt to imbue themselves with purpose: see "Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad".)

Jeremy Nicholas, Telstra CMO:

Our new campaign has been created to express the vital and sometimes overlooked role Telstra plays in taking our nation forward; to articulate not just what we do, but why we do it.

Because that umbrella is broad, the ad is also able to touch on other ways the company supports the nation, such as climate action, sports sponsorships and support of the arts.

'Australia Is why' is Telstra’s first brand-focused work since 2016. The campaign includes a website and large format out-of-home ads in addition to the 60-second TVC above and 15-second spots highlighting individual stories.

