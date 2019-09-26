telstra

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage
19 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Telstra brings The Australian Ballet's rising stars to the small stage

INSPIRATION STATION: Watch how R/GA and Telstra illustrate the pandemic's impact on the arts, with a unique twist to The Australian Ballet's Rising Star and People's Choice Awards.

Breaking big news demands good mobile coverage
Sep 26, 2019
Ad Nut

Breaking big news demands good mobile coverage

THE WORK: ‘Time for a chat’, for Telstra by The Monkeys Sydney.

Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time
Jul 24, 2019
Staff Reporters

Our five favourite Olympic ad campaigns of all time

Authenticity and a dollop of inspiration, it turns out, are key elements to an influential Olympic Games campaign. Here are five of our favourites.

Mobile carrier promotes 'magic'...Zzzzzzzzzzzzz
Jul 3, 2018
Ad Nut

Mobile carrier promotes 'magic'...Zzzzzzzzzzzzz

For a moment, this dull-as-paint Telstra ad looked like it was going to become a horror film, but no such luck.

Any sufficiently advanced telco service is indistinguishable from a commodity
Jul 18, 2016
Ad Nut

Any sufficiently advanced telco service is indistinguishable from a commodity

From Australia: 'Thrive on', for Telstra by The Monkeys

Feeding digital addiction
Jun 15, 2015
Sarah Stringer

Feeding digital addiction

Top brands in Australia deliver to daily needs. They are top of mind for Aussies, argues Carat Australia’s Sarah Stringer, because their products are most often right in front of consumers.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Are creative shops on borrowed time?

5 Are creative shops on borrowed time?

Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

6 Publicis Media China CEO Cary Huang exits

How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

7 How data analytics helped Nissan boost test drive outreach in Asia-Pacific

Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

8 Inside Verizon’s Fortnite Super Bowl stadium

Move and win roundup: Week of February 8, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 8, 2021

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

10 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news