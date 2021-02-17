Swiggy Instamart helps create meals for two, by two

Swiggy Instamart has launched 'The Better Half Cookbook', as it looks to encourage partners to help each other out while in the kitchen cooking.

Conceptualised by Dentsu Webchutney, the Cookbook takes on traditional books which have recipes for only one person. To bring equality to the kitchen, ‘The Better Half Cookbook’, splits recipes into two halves to give partners an equal responsibility to cook the meal. Each partner has to follow only their side of the instructions to see their meal come together, together.

The ingredients for each of the recipes in the cookbook can be ordered directly from the book by scanning a QR code. The order gets delivered by Swiggy Instamart.

Shikha Gupta, creative director, Swiggy, said, “Gender roles continue to plague even the most 'modern' nations and sections of society. This idea doesn’t just aim to start a conversation about equality but actually aims to spark a change. If men feel crippled in the kitchen despite having the intent to help, this cookbook serves as the first step towards making that change. I’d say ‘Change begins in the kitchen’ and this cookbook is a living proof of that.”

PG Aditiya, NCD, Dentsu Webchutney, said, “There is an evident gender chore gap that exists in Indian households. If we want to strike equality in the kitchen, we must rethink the way cooking as a chore has been looked at—a one-person job. A cookbook that highlights the requirement of two people from the get-go to cook a meal obliterates this bias, lending a fresh approach to an archaic system.