A cat’s disappointment and a dog’s satisfaction over the arrival of Swiggy One in India

Swiggy has launched a campaign, to promote its new membership program – Swiggy One. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights how members can avail multiple benefits, including free deliveries and extra discounts on restaurants, Instamart and Genie orders through the Swiggy One membership.

The first film uses a cat’s point of view to tell the tale of its owner, who would be busy running errands outside, before she got hold of the Swigy One membership. The cat, through a human voice-over explains how it loved its me-time, in the absence of the owner, who now gets all her requirements at her doorstep. The other film uses a similar narrative to show a dog’s disappointment about his owner never being home and always making runs to the grocery store. However, the dog is elated that since the owner availed of the Swiggy One membership, he has always been home.