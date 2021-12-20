A cat’s disappointment and a dog’s satisfaction over the arrival of Swiggy One in India

Swiggy has launched a campaign, to promote its new membership program – Swiggy One. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights how members can avail multiple benefits, including free deliveries and extra discounts on restaurants, Instamart and Genie orders through the Swiggy One membership.
The first film uses a cat’s point of view to tell the tale of its owner, who would be busy running errands outside, before she got hold of the Swigy One membership. The cat, through a human voice-over explains how it loved its me-time, in the absence of the owner, who now gets all her requirements at her doorstep. The other film uses a similar narrative to show a dog’s disappointment about his owner never being home and always making runs to the grocery store. However, the dog is elated that since the owner availed of the Swiggy One membership, he has always been home.
Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, Swiggy, said, “While the Swiggy One membership programme offers benefits and discounts across Swiggy’s services, it was important to showcase the fact that Swiggy is truly enabling convenience to consumers through its offerings. Through this campaign, the team at Lowe Lintas, have beautifully depicted how Swiggy One can bring convenience to the consumer’s doorstep, freeing their time for their loved ones, be it their family or beloved furry pets.”
Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The idea was to showcase how Swiggy One members get to spend more time with their loved ones. But we didn’t want to show it in a cliché way. The product itself is so different and not like regular membership services. So, it wasn’t about price differentiation or services offered. Swiggy One is everything Swiggy be it Instamart, restaurants, genie and anything else that comes from the Swiggy stable. So, while multiplicity was at the heart of the communication the medium to communicate it was something we experimented on.”
The films are live on digital.
