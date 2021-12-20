News The Work
Campaign India Team
12 hours ago

A cat’s disappointment and a dog’s satisfaction over the arrival of Swiggy One in India

The Lowe Lintas campaign for a new membership program highlights how members can avail multiple benefits, including free deliveries and extra discounts on restaurants.

Swiggy has launched a campaign, to promote its new membership program – Swiggy One. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign highlights how members can avail multiple benefits, including free deliveries and extra discounts on restaurants, Instamart and Genie orders through the Swiggy One membership.
 
The first film uses a cat’s point of view to tell the tale of its owner, who would be busy running errands outside, before she got hold of the Swigy One membership. The cat, through a human voice-over explains how it loved its me-time, in the absence of the owner, who now gets all her requirements at her doorstep. The other film uses a similar narrative to show a dog’s disappointment about his owner never being home and always making runs to the grocery store. However, the dog is elated that since the owner availed of the Swiggy One membership, he has always been home. 
 
 
Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, Swiggy, said, “While the Swiggy One membership programme offers benefits and discounts across Swiggy’s services, it was important to showcase the fact that Swiggy is truly enabling convenience to consumers through its offerings. Through this campaign, the team at Lowe Lintas, have beautifully depicted how Swiggy One can bring convenience to the consumer’s doorstep, freeing their time for their loved ones, be it their family or beloved furry pets.”
 
Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The idea was to showcase how Swiggy One members get to spend more time with their loved ones. But we didn’t want to show it in a cliché way. The product itself is so different and not like regular membership services. So, it wasn’t about price differentiation or services offered. Swiggy One is everything Swiggy be it Instamart, restaurants, genie and anything else that comes from the Swiggy stable. So, while multiplicity was at the heart of the communication the medium to communicate it was something we experimented on.”
 
The films are live on digital. 
 
CREDITS:  
Client: Ashish Lingamneni, Sneha John
Agency: Lowe Lintas Bangalore
Creative: Sagar Kapoor, Kishore Mohandas, Binita Singh, Pradeap Krishnan, Charan Kumar
Account management: Sonali Khanna, Sudhir Nayak
Planning: Kishore Subramanian
Production: Lintas C:EX
Director: Prashant Madan

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

2 Publicis to let employees work abroad for six weeks every year

Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

3 Digital agency Dept comes to APAC, with Vishnu Mohan as head

TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

4 TBWA Asia goes deep into the metaverse with Altava Group win

Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

5 Nike commits to the metaverse with virtual footwear acquisition

Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

6 Ogilvy, Leo Digital Network shine in Greater China AOY awards

Agency of the Year 2021

7 All the winners of Agency of the Year 2021

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Greater China

9 Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Greater China

Ogilvy dominates APAC network awards at Campaign AOY

10 Ogilvy dominates APAC network awards at Campaign AOY

Related Articles

Swiggy Instamart helps create meals for two, by two
Advertising
Feb 17, 2021
Campaign India Team

Swiggy Instamart helps create meals for two, by two

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health with dog squad
News
Jul 14, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Allianz supports Olympic athletes’ mental health ...

Understanding Gen Z in India
Marketing
1 day ago
Feryl Badiani

Understanding Gen Z in India

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer
News
Nov 9, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest ...

Just Published

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand

Sanjay Bhasin, currently CEO for Vietnam and Myanmar, adds the Thai market to his remit as Khun Amornsak Sakpuaram retires after 37 years.

Enter, the fifth age of advertising
Advertising
12 hours ago
Sue Unerman

Enter, the fifth age of advertising

We are at the dawn of a new era. The age of dialogue is making way for the age of relevance.

Global acquires podcast hosting platform
Media
14 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Global acquires podcast hosting platform

Media and entertainment group has snapped up Captivate.

Five brand experience trends to look out for in 2022
Marketing
15 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Five brand experience trends to look out for in 2022

As we (hopefully) edge closer to a post-pandemic state of equilibrium, Campaign spoke to experience agencies to find out what brand events will look like over the next 12 months.