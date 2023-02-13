Swiggy has rolled out a campaign titled 'wrong address' on the occasion of Valentine's Day (14 February). It showcases how serendipity can sometimes brew an incredible relationship, while also highlighting the brand's voice search features, customer service offerings and product portfolio.
Conceptualised by Talented, the film depicts a tale of a customer who has recently moved into a new city and is craving home food. However, she gets the wrong dish delivered to her. Whilst chatting with a customer service representative on the Swiggy app, her doorbell rings. Her neighbour had received her order. After exchanging their parcels, the two neighbours get talking. The film highlights how they use different Swiggy features to deliver things to each other to strengthen their relationship. The film ends with the man revealing that he shared her address on purpose, in an attempt to break the ice.
The campaign was rolled out on social media on 11 February 2023.
Swiggy's brilliant Valentine's film delivers love via detour
In 'Wrong Address," the falling in love film conceptualised by Talented is told entirely through the Indian food and grocery app.
Swiggy has rolled out a campaign titled 'wrong address' on the occasion of Valentine's Day (14 February). It showcases how serendipity can sometimes brew an incredible relationship, while also highlighting the brand's voice search features, customer service offerings and product portfolio.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred ...
'Go back to your sink'. 'I’ll fucking talk to you however I want.' These actual insults, quickly followed by invitations for sex, consensual or not, emerge in Maybelline's new awareness campaign, focusing on the very real stomach-churning vitriol faced by female gamers.
40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency
Comrie founded her agency during the depths of Covid lockdown. And just two years later, she led the fledgling business through exceptional growth.
Have a little faith: When it comes to DEI, don’t ...
In an age where people are encouraged to be their full and authentic selves at work, diversity of faith can — and should — play a key role in your company’s DEI programme.
Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu
Gahlaut joined the agency in September 2021