Campaign India Team
Feb 13, 2023

Swiggy's brilliant Valentine's film delivers love via detour

In 'Wrong Address," the falling in love film conceptualised by Talented is told entirely through the Indian food and grocery app.

Swiggy has rolled out a campaign titled 'wrong address' on the occasion of Valentine's Day (14 February). It showcases how serendipity can sometimes brew an incredible relationship, while also highlighting the brand's voice search features, customer service offerings and product portfolio.

Conceptualised by Talented, the film depicts a tale of a customer who has recently moved into a new city and is craving home food. However, she gets the wrong dish delivered to her. Whilst chatting with a customer service representative on the Swiggy app, her doorbell rings. Her neighbour had received her order. After exchanging their parcels, the two neighbours get talking. The film highlights how they use different Swiggy features to deliver things to each other to strengthen their relationship. The film ends with the man revealing that he shared her address on purpose, in an attempt to break the ice.

The campaign was rolled out on social media on 11 February 2023.

Campaign India
