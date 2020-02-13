valentine

Sony PlayStation delves into heart of gaming with unromantic spot
Feb 13, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Sony PlayStation delves into heart of gaming with unromantic spot

Ad encourages gamers to 'feel more than love this Valentine's'.

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship
Feb 14, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Secrets to a steady (client-agency) relationship

What makes some client-agency relationships healthier than others? We invited them to share their feelings.

PayPal launches on-the-go campaign for Valentine's Day
Feb 6, 2012
Racheal Lee

PayPal launches on-the-go campaign for Valentine's Day

SINGAPORE - PayPal has launched an instant on-the-go campaign for Valentine ’s Day, to allow commuters to shop while on the go at MRT stations.

