Storytelling at scale

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:05 pm on February 23, 2021.

How do you make deep connections at scale? How do you broad-base a brand while keeping its desirability intact? How does a premium brand build a category through education? The truth is that people relate to simple, authentic ideas and stories. Storytelling is a powerful way to attract new audiences and form deeper connections with existing audiences. But typically building a brand at scale while retaining its depth and is often a challenge. This session looks at how we can build a brand at scale by using effective storytelling

It covers:

How a brand such as Spotify builds an audience in India by educating people on streaming

How Whisper empowers women by championing the cause of girl child education

How a bank brand such as HDFC puts people’s safety ahead of itself

How engaging brand narratives can mobilise millions of people into action by optimally using creativity, data, experience and technology

Speakers:

Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief strategy officer South Asia, Leo Burnett

Chetna Soni, Senior Director & Category Head Feminine Care, P&G

Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank

Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing India, Spotify

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage: