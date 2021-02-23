Storytelling at scale

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:05 pm on February 23, 2021.
How do you make deep connections at scale? How do you broad-base a brand while keeping its desirability intact? How does a premium brand build a category through education? The truth is that people relate to simple, authentic ideas and stories. Storytelling is a powerful way to attract new audiences and form deeper connections with existing audiences. But typically building a brand at scale while retaining its depth and is often a challenge. This session looks at how we can build a brand at scale by using effective storytelling
It covers:
- How a brand such as Spotify builds an audience in India by educating people on streaming
- How Whisper empowers women by championing the cause of girl child education
- How a bank brand such as HDFC puts people’s safety ahead of itself
- How engaging brand narratives can mobilise millions of people into action by optimally using creativity, data, experience and technology
Speakers:
- Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief strategy officer South Asia, Leo Burnett
- Chetna Soni, Senior Director & Category Head Feminine Care, P&G
- Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank
- Neha Ahuja, Head of Marketing India, Spotify
