Smile-fight: Colgate Thailand promotes grin power

Ogilvy Thailand and Red Fuse, WPP’s integrated global team dedicated to Colgate-Palmolive, have launched 'Yimsu', a new brand campaign for Colgate Thailand.
The word, according to the agency, is a local portmanteau combining 'smile' and 'fight', which reflects a spirit of optimism that's certainly present in the three people featured in the above film: Auntie Jeab, a cancer survivor and longboarder; Yew, a nurse and influential blogger; and Bally, an LGBT teacher and anti-bullying activist.
Ad Nut likes that this work goes beyond your typical toothpaste message. While smiles can't solve every problem, they do have power to not only influence the reactions of others but also help improve one's own internal feelings, at least a little. They can certainly do more than attract potential mates, which is all they do in most toothpaste ads, and Ad Nut believes the brand is smart to tie a healthy mouth to a healthy outlook.
The work builds on some earlier work, including a pandemic-themed film from April and a longer video launched in January, which tells the story of Chutima Netsuriwong, who became the first Thai winner of Miss Deaf World in 2017. The agency reports that those two films led to a significant increase in brand equity.
