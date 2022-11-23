Ogilvy Thailand picks agency veteran Jiravara Virayavardhana as new CEO

Ogilvy Thailand has elevated Jiravara Virayavardhana to chief executive after 27 years at the agency.

Virayavardhana, who first joined the agency in 1995, previously took on senior roles as managing director of the agency and MD of Ogilvy Public Relations over the years, working across a variety of clients from different industries.

She will now oversee all aspects of business performance, people management, and client relationships at Ogilvy Thailand, as well as implement the strategic direction of the agency.

“Throughout her time with Ogilvy, Jiravara has devoted herself for the growth of the company and our clients’ businesses. She has fully immersed herself into the challenges and risen above all with effective and sustainable solutions,” said Nopadol Srikieatikajohn, chairman of Ogilvy Thailand.

“The works under her supervision did not only shape people’s affections, but also their thoughts and behaviors, and went on to create ripple effects that transformed our society for the better. She is a true female icon who is loved and respected not just within the Ogilvy network, but by the wider communication community. I believe that, with her new, well-deserved role, Jiravara will continue to empower her people and bring our company forward with her unmatched business and emotional intelligence.”