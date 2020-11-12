Sentosa adopts a Moana vibe for holiday campaign

A charming child in tropical garb jaunts around singing about the pleasures of a sun-drenched, idyllic island. And there's a talking crab. But this isn't a certain 2016 Disney musical featuring Dwayne Johnson. It's a new campaign from Sentosa Development Corp by BBH Singapore.

To be clear for any lawyers who may be reading this, neither the client nor the agency has mentioned Moana in any way whatsoever, though they do admit the campaign "borrows the style of classic musicals and children's films".

Ad Nut doesn't mind, and you won't either. First of all, Moana is a great film and Ad Nut welcomes any opportunity to think about it. More to the point, it's an apt match for the feeling the client wishes to invoke among potential visitors. And secondly, the 'Island boy' film has enough silly moments to come across as a lovingly wink-wink tribute. The song is not up to the level of greatness in Moana, but it's got the right feeling, and seriously, who can compete with Lin Manuel Miranda?

The campaign launches today and will carry on for six months on social, digital and OOH channels. The brand did a survey that found that 56% of Singaporeans have not used their annual leave, and it has launched this campaign alongside some special offers meant to encourage locals to 'Make Time for a Holiday'.

This is BBH's second launch of an Ad Nut-approved campaign in as many days. Nice work, folks!

CREDITS

Client: Sentosa Development Corporation

Chief Marketing Officer: Lynette Ang

Director, Brand, Marketing and Communications: Mira Bharin

Senior Assistant Director, Brand & Marketing: Elaine Quek

Agency: BBH Singapore

Chief Creative Officer: Sascha Kuntze

Group Creative Directors: Janson Choo & Khairul Mondzi

Creative Director: Omar Sotomayor

Senior Art Director: Kenneth Foo

Senior Copywriter: Adeline Siow

Business Director: Ross Henderson

Account Director: Manavi Sharma

Account Manager: Shu Li Tan

Head of Strategy: Rebecca Ash

Senior Strategist: Zoe Chen

Agency Producers: Joshua Tan & Shawn Chew

Director: Martin Hong

Production Company: Abundant Productions

Music & Audio Production: Fuse Adventures in Audio