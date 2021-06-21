Sentosa selects creative, digital, production and media agencies

Sentosa Development Corp has appointed new agencies for creative, digital and media, following a pitch.

A consortium made up of GOVT, Section and Oliver will handle creative and digital, while Mediabrands agency UM retains media responsibilities.

GOVT will undertake the role of strategic creative agency, Section will handle digital and UI/UX duties, and OLIVER will oversee creative and digital production. The client has previously worked with BBH on creative.

UM's appointment as media agency of record will mark its second term in the role.

The appointment is effective immediately for UM, while GOVT said it will begin work officially on August 1.

“Naturally, we’re thrilled to have been chosen as Sentosa’s partner," Tim Chan, ECD and partner at GOVT Singapore, said in a release. "We have a big task in front of us, as the brand has consistently rolled out great pieces of work over the years. And we can’t wait to get started alongside our partners Section and Oliver.”

“Sentosa has always given Singaporeans that warm sense of familiarity, and it has also never stopped reinventing itself," added Alvina Seah, MD of GOVT Singapore. “It is definitely an exciting proposition to be onboard and working in a collaborative model with the creative minds of GOVT and one of Asia’s premier destinations."

Sentosa cited UM’s strength of strategic and creative media activation ideas, and in-depth understanding of Sentosa's business as key criteria in its decision making.

“We are extremely excited and also feel very privileged that Sentosa has made the decision to reappoint UM,” Lishan Lim, client partner at UM Singapore, said in a release.