Reebok India's 'I am the new' campaign fights old conventions

The film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas aims to showcase a new generation of celebrities who shatter old stereotypes.

Reebok has rolled out a new film as part of its 'I am the new' campaign. This film features actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and aims to highlight how to break free from society's limitations and embrace one's unique identity.

Conceptualsied by Lowe Lintas, the film showcases Pannu and Yadav's road to success and how they overcame challenges to pave their paths. It depicts how they have defied stereotypes and created new rules for themselves.

Manoj Juneja, chief operating officer, Reebok, India, said, “Reebok has played a pivotal role in transforming the world’s perception of sports and fitness, and this campaign is all about cementing that reputation and reclaiming our position at the top. Our new brand ambassadors, both embody our message of empowerment and self-expression through sports. With their help, we're excited to deepen our connection with the youth of India and drive growth for our brand. 'I am the New' is more than just a campaign; it's a call to make sports an integral part of our lives and strive for greatness in everything we do.”

Prateek Bhardwaj, chief creative officer and head of creative (India), Lowe Lintas, said, "Our campaign features two remarkable celebrities who have fearlessly shattered conventions and used their physical fitness to achieve greatness. With their inspiring stories, they embody the essence of 'I Am The New' – which is pushing boundaries and creating a new era of what is possible. A message that is powerful, uplifting, and truly speaks to the heart of brand Reebok."

CREDITS

Client: Reebok
Agency: Lowe Lintas 
Chief creative officer and head of creative: Prateek Bhardwaj
Creative: Joshua Thomas, Prathamesh Gharat, Amit Pandya, Gaurav Pawar, Abhay Desle
Planning: Kishore Subramanian, Prashanth Murthy
Account management: Sonali Khanna, Nabeel Ahmed, Adhith S, Jamila Mustafa

