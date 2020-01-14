reebok

Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery
Jan 14, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Reebok's new spot with Conor McGregor is a brilliant casserole of WTFery

It's part of 'Sport the Unexpected' and is the first work from new agency of record Deutsch.

You're looking at Reebok's first plant-based running shoe
Dec 4, 2019
Oliver McAteer

You're looking at Reebok's first plant-based running shoe

The Forever Floatride GROW is made with castor beans, algae, eucalyptus trees and natural rubber, and the company claims it will rival the best running sneakers on the market.

What Reebok's punchy 2020 logo says about its bold and unapologetic vision
Nov 10, 2019
Oliver McAteer

What Reebok's punchy 2020 logo says about its bold and unapologetic vision

The brand's history is a treasure trove of cultural relevance. With the right marketing and data-leverage, there's no reason why it can't be bigger than Nike.

Reebok's new marketing head talks of 'less is more' and his drive for retail to be a genderless world
Jul 3, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Reebok's new marketing head talks of 'less is more' and his drive for retail to be a genderless world

Between the launch of its new membership program, a creative agency shakeup and even some PR-tear-inducing headlines about Beyoncé, it's been a busy year for Reebok.

Reebok awards social-media remit in six SEA markets
Jul 20, 2017
Matthew Miller

Reebok awards social-media remit in six SEA markets

Red2 Digital will provide content creation, creative development, analytics and CRM.

Why digital transformation will make agency land stronger
Apr 4, 2017
Vincent Digonnet

Why digital transformation will make agency land stronger

The potential for organisations with digital creativity at their core to be key players in this transformational economy are huge, writes Vincent Digonnet, newly minted APAC CEO at MullenLowe Profero

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia