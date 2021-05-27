Advertising Digital News
Mariah Cooper
May 28, 2021

Google expands shoppable content with YouTube product feeds

The feature streamlines ad campaigns directly to purchases.

(Getty)
(Getty)

The pandemic accelerated ecommerce as people opted to shop online more than ever before. But with multiple channels vying for consumer attention, brands are getting innovative with their messages.

Google introduced a suite of new features during a Google Marketing Livestream on Thursday (May 27) with an emphasis on shoppable content. One such tool, Product Feeds, allow advertisers to link products to an existing video or image ad campaign on YouTube. Product Feeds can also air during skippable video ads adjacent to or underneath the video. 

Retailers can establish a Google Merchant Center feed, which powers their Google Shopping results with a product catalogue that links directly to their direct response ad campaigns. 

“The video formats have the powerful storytelling abilities of the ad, and then they'll see product imagery next to that,” Nicky Rettke, director, product management, YouTube direct response, told Campaign US. “It helps to give the viewers more information about the products and make that information more accessible, and reduces friction to buy.”

YouTube is becoming more of a direct shopping tool for consumers. According to Google, 70% of YouTube viewers bought a brand as a result of seeing it on the platform. And advertisers who used product feeds in their video action campaigns achieved over 60% more conversions at a lower cost.

Reebok found success with product feeds after noticing searches for “work out at home” increased more than 55% on YouTube after March 10, 2020, compared to the previous daily average that year.

The sneaker brand launched a TrueView for action campaign for its High-Intensity Interval Training (HITT) shoes on YouTube that included product feeds. The campaign drove 54% more conversions at a 26% lower cost than ads without product feeds, and drove 74% more new users to the Reebok website.

“We don’t see the home workout and online shopping trends going away anytime soon, so we’ll continue leveraging search trends to inform our activation strategy and media tactics,” said Jillian Acquarulo, performance marketing manager at Reebok. “By enabling product feeds for our ads, we were able to drive new qualified traffic at a more efficient return on ad spend. That ultimately helps our bottom line and profitability, because we’re being even more efficient with marketing spend.”

Reebok is already planning to use product feeds again later this year as back to school shopping ramps back up, Acquarulo added.

Google also announced that Target Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), a product that lets advertisers bid for ad space based on achieving the highest ROAS, is now available for all advertisers globally in video action campaigns and will be coming to Discovery ads later this year. Estée Lauder tested the feature and saw a 146% increase in ROAS during the post-holiday season, according to Google.

YouTube has also ramped up shoppable content on connected TVs with Brand Extensions, a tool that allows viewers to shop through a second screen after viewing a TV ad.

Shoppable ads and social commerce are becoming extremely popular as e-commerce takes off and platforms including TikTok, Snap and Facebook add direct checkout capabilities. According to Emarketer, US social commerce sales will rise by 34.8% in 2021 to $36 billion, driving 4.3% of all e-commerce sales.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

5 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

8 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

9 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

10 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Related Articles

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketing to $15.7 billion in Q4
Advertising
Feb 3, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketi...

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network
Digital
Oct 19, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to ...

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to YouTube
Advertising
Oct 30, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to ...

Ad revenue crumples, but YouTube shines in Q1 for Google's parent company, Alphabet
Advertising
Apr 29, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Ad revenue crumples, but YouTube shines in Q1 for ...

Just Published

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow community
Marketing
9 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow ...

In the third of our series exploring how brands can mark Pride, FCB Auckland's Melina Fiolitakis discusses how to devise a meaningful marketing strategy that is equal parts celebratory and respectful of the community's struggle.

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

Almost everyone on the media ranking moves down one notch due to a huge holding-company win, while the creative table sees five multi-notch moves, in R3's latest tally of APAC new business.

What could be more important than placing a 'bet with mates'?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

What could be more important than placing a 'bet ...

Nothing, according to three fun movie-spoof spots from Australia's Sportsbet.

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival fervour in China
News
10 hours ago
Minnie Wang

'No sale': Patagonia defies shopping festival ...

'Buy less, demand more', the outdoor brand has proclaimed, in a contrarian tactic that has drawn attention amid the frantic discounting of the country's June ecommerce festival.