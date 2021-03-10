Poetry and MRI images deliver a powerful message about mental trauma

Lifeline Australia, a crisis line supported by NRMA Insurance, says that it is still getting 400 calls every day stemming from the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires. The above film from Thinkerbell, with production by Vandal and Eardum, uses a bush poem written and voiced by singer-songwriter Julia Stone, along with MRI images, to make the internal trauma people are suffering more tangible.

As Paul Swann, executive creative tinker at the agency, puts it: “We wanted to capture the link between natural disasters and mental distress in a powerful and captivating way that would make people stop and take notice of such an important message. Julia’s poignant words accompanied by the visual metaphor in the video effectively draws attention to the fact that while the bushfires ended a year ago, for many, the invisible fires still burn.”

Mission accomplished, Ad Nut says.

Mental health and awareness around mental health is an issue I care deeply about. I'm proud to have written and voiced this piece to raise awareness of the enduring mental health impacts of the 2020 Black Summer Bushfires. @LifelineAust @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/kYI0PnpLJC — Julia Stone (@JuliaStoneMusic) March 9, 2021



