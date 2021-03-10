Advertising Marketing The Work
Poetry and MRI images deliver a powerful message about mental trauma

In a film for NRMA Insurance and Lifeline Australia, Thinkerbell and singer-songwriter Julia Stone show that last year's Australian fires are still burning—in the minds of traumatised people.

Lifeline Australia, a crisis line supported by NRMA Insurance, says that it is still getting 400 calls every day stemming from the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires. The above film from Thinkerbell, with production by Vandal and Eardum, uses a bush poem written and voiced by singer-songwriter Julia Stone, along with MRI images, to make the internal trauma people are suffering more tangible.

As Paul Swann, executive creative tinker at the agency, puts it: “We wanted to capture the link between natural disasters and mental distress in a powerful and captivating way that would make people stop and take notice of such an important message. Julia’s poignant words accompanied by the visual metaphor in the video effectively draws attention to the fact that while the bushfires ended a year ago, for many, the invisible fires still burn.” 

Mission accomplished, Ad Nut says.


CREDITS

Client: IAG
Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart
Director of Content & Customer Engagement: Zara Curtis
Lead Content & Editorial: Rae Metlitzky
Content & Social Media Lead: Sinead Hoffman
Principal, Corporate Communications: Claire Morgan

Client Partner: Lifeline
Executive Director, Marketing and Fundraising: Lisa Cheng
National Manager Communications and Public Affairs: Ina Mullin

Creative & PR: Thinkerbell
Executive Creative Tinker: Paul Swann
Head PR Thinker: Natalie Duncan
Head Production Tinker: Grant Anderson
Lead PR Thinker: Taylor York
Chief Thinker: Adam Ferrier
National Chief Creative Tinker: Jim Ingram
Lead Tinker: Chris McMullen
Head Tinker: Sesh Moodley
General Manager: Katie Dally
Thinker: Josh Green
Head Thinker: Ruth Hatch

Visuals: Vandal
Managing Director: Brenden Johnson
Creative Director: Emile Rademeyer
Lead Artist: Mick Watson
Producer: Laura Tenison
Sound Design: Nigel Crowley

Audio: Eardrum
Sound Design and Voice Direction: Ralph van Dijk
Audio Producer & Casting: Jessie Williams

Written and Performed: Julia Stone

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

