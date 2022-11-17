Out with the hamper, in with the festive bucket this Christmas

The weather in Ad Nut’s part of the world might still be abysmal (autumn, who?), but one thing this furry squirrel can forecast is that Christmas in Thailand is about to get crispier, crunchier and a whole lot yummier.
KFC Thailand has partnered with Wunderman Thompson to give the traditional Christmas hamper a facelift (or should we say foodlift?) with the release of a festive-themed KFC bucket as the season’s most sought-after gift.
What does a party pack of fast food have to do with Christmas though? Umm… nothing. As the kids say, ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em’?
Ad Nut doesn’t know about you humans, but this jungle beast couldn’t be more stoked that someone outside Japan is finally realising that giant portions of fried chicken trump roasted chicken any day. And that Colonel Sanders does get to set new Christmas traditions just because of his striking resemblance to Santa Claus.
Onto the most important question, which holiday campaign do you think Colonel Sanders should capitalise on next?
Credits
Client: KFC
Chief Marketing Officer: Suhayl Limbada
Head of Brand: Patra Patrasuwan
Senior Marketing Manager - Brand Strategy: Chayapa Jamnarnwej
Brand manager - Innovation CEP: Tipsuda Anekwatcharakorn
Senior Marketing Manager - Brand Communication: Janett Rungsithikul
Head of Performance Marketing & CRM: Supasinee Vongkulbhisal
Senior Brand Manager - Performance Marketing: Chatchai Rungratsamiphat
Agency: Wunderman Thompson Thailand
Managing Director: Parattajariya Jalayanateja
Chief Creative Officer: Park Wannasiri
Group Creative Director: Natkanate Ruengrujmethakul
Creative Group Head: Vachira Pashekrepapon
Senior Art Director: Nucharee Virojtakulchai
Art Director: Supapit Tipsomponddee
Senior Copywriter: Satawat Tangpuangporn
Copywriter: Napapa Wichaikul, Patiphan Srilapan
Business Director: Naruporn Rungruangchotikul
Account Director: Rynrada Pisawongprakarn
Account Manager: Suchada Puttarukkit, Winna Tangtrasitt
Account Executive: Suchaya Kittayanukul
Planning Director: Jason Cox
Project Manager: Kanokwan Kaewkern
Producer: Jiroj Mechoojit, Jiraporn Channawach
Managing Director: Chanapatt Chindasanguan
General Manager: Saruttaya Mahanavarani
Group Account Director: Worawan Krutwanitchanont
Senior PR Supervisor: Jiravuth Thienprapan
PR Executive: Rawipat Boonma
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.