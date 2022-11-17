Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Nov 17, 2022

Out with the hamper, in with the festive bucket this Christmas

Kentucky for Christmas? KFC Thailand creates limited-edition Bucket Basket's for the merriest holiday of the year.

The weather in Ad Nut’s part of the world might still be abysmal (autumn, who?), but one thing this furry squirrel can forecast is that Christmas in Thailand is about to get crispier, crunchier and a whole lot yummier.  

KFC Thailand has partnered with Wunderman Thompson to give the traditional Christmas hamper a facelift (or should we say foodlift?) with the release of a festive-themed KFC bucket as the season’s most sought-after gift.

What does a party pack of fast food have to do with Christmas though? Umm… nothing. As the kids say, ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em’?

Ad Nut doesn’t know about you humans, but this jungle beast couldn’t be more stoked that someone outside Japan is finally realising that giant portions of fried chicken trump roasted chicken any day. And that Colonel Sanders does get to set new Christmas traditions just because of his striking resemblance to Santa Claus.

Onto the most important question, which holiday campaign do you think Colonel Sanders should capitalise on next?  

Credits

Client: KFC
Chief Marketing Officer: Suhayl Limbada
Head of Brand: Patra Patrasuwan
Senior Marketing Manager - Brand Strategy: Chayapa Jamnarnwej
Brand manager - Innovation CEP: Tipsuda Anekwatcharakorn
Senior Marketing Manager - Brand Communication: Janett Rungsithikul
Head of Performance Marketing & CRM: Supasinee Vongkulbhisal
Senior Brand Manager - Performance Marketing: Chatchai Rungratsamiphat

Agency: Wunderman Thompson Thailand
Managing Director: Parattajariya Jalayanateja
Chief Creative Officer: Park Wannasiri
Group Creative Director: Natkanate Ruengrujmethakul
Creative Group Head: Vachira Pashekrepapon
Senior Art Director: Nucharee Virojtakulchai
Art Director: Supapit Tipsomponddee
Senior Copywriter:  Satawat Tangpuangporn
Copywriter: Napapa Wichaikul, Patiphan Srilapan
Business Director: Naruporn Rungruangchotikul
Account Director: Rynrada Pisawongprakarn
Account Manager: Suchada Puttarukkit, Winna Tangtrasitt
Account Executive: Suchaya Kittayanukul
Planning Director: Jason Cox
Project Manager: Kanokwan Kaewkern
Producer: Jiroj Mechoojit, Jiraporn Channawach
Managing Director: Chanapatt Chindasanguan
General Manager: Saruttaya Mahanavarani
Group Account Director: Worawan Krutwanitchanont
Senior PR Supervisor: Jiravuth Thienprapan
PR Executive: Rawipat Boonma

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Preeya Vyas joins Wunderman Thompson as first global chief experience officer
Marketing
Oct 4, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Preeya Vyas joins Wunderman Thompson as first ...

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives pick top APAC campaigns
Advertising
Jun 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives ...

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global head of inclusive design
News
May 19, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global ...

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign highlights period poverty
PR
Apr 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Freedom Cups and Wunderman Thompson campaign ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.