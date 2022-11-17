Out with the hamper, in with the festive bucket this Christmas

The weather in Ad Nut’s part of the world might still be abysmal (autumn, who?), but one thing this furry squirrel can forecast is that Christmas in Thailand is about to get crispier, crunchier and a whole lot yummier.

KFC Thailand has partnered with Wunderman Thompson to give the traditional Christmas hamper a facelift (or should we say foodlift?) with the release of a festive-themed KFC bucket as the season’s most sought-after gift.

What does a party pack of fast food have to do with Christmas though? Umm… nothing. As the kids say, ‘if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em’?

Ad Nut doesn’t know about you humans, but this jungle beast couldn’t be more stoked that someone outside Japan is finally realising that giant portions of fried chicken trump roasted chicken any day. And that Colonel Sanders does get to set new Christmas traditions just because of his striking resemblance to Santa Claus.

Onto the most important question, which holiday campaign do you think Colonel Sanders should capitalise on next?

