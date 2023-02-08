PR Sustainability Impact The Work
Ad Nut
4 days ago

Otrivin turns air pollution into pencils, to make a fine point

The Bengaluru-based project conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Singapore won't erase the problem of breathing bad air in schools, but the pencils can draw attention to the cause.

As someone who lives in a tree in the forest, Ad Nut often takes clean air for granted. But visits to Ad Nut's city-slicking squirrel siblings (say that ten times fast) in dense urban neighbourhoods choked with exhaust, often reinforce just how precious fresh air can be. 

Some parts of the world fare much worse than others. In recent years the World Health Organisation has stated 93% of the world's children breathe toxic air every day, with the problem particularly acute in India where the statistic rises to 98% of kids breathing bad air, not just outdoors but indoors as well, including classrooms for seven hours a day. 

It was these statistics that helped spur GSK's Otrivin, a nasal spray brand associated with easier breathing, to team up with Wunderman Thompson Singapore to draw attention to the issue as part of its 'Actions to Breathe Cleaner' initiative.

Identifying three schools in Bengaluru with the poorest air quality, they installed 22 air purifiers in the classroom to filter out 74% of airborne pollutants for 1,500 students. Next, using technology from Panjurli Labs, a start-up let by a young Indian entrepreneur in his twenties, they 'harvested' the dirt from the pollutants and combined it with graphite that was used to make 10,000 'pollution capture pencils' for students to use, but also for sale.  

Profit from the sales of these pencils will be used to raise money to buy more purifiers to keep the cycle going and also raise more awareness for the issue.

When it comes to initiatives like these, Ad Nut has seen many good intentioned projects come and go. The best ones are not one-offs designed to win awards, but are self-sustaining and continue to make a difference over the long-haul. Putting air purifiers in three schools is only a tiny dent in the problem, so Ad Nut recognises that the worth of this project will need to be proven over time.  

Ad Nut likes that the initiative fits well with the Otrivin's brand purpose to allow easier breathing. But in order to filter out the whiff of award bait from this project, Ad Nut would love to know whether the proceeds from pencils really cover all the costs involved in harvesting pollution and combining it with graphite to make new products. That might give an indication as to how long the project can continue and would help Ad Nut breathe a little easier. 

Credits

Wunderman Thompson Global

Bas Korsten, Global CCO, Wunderman Thompson
Daniel Bonner, Global CCO, Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson Singapore

Mateusz Mroszczak, CCO, Wunderman Thompson
Jon Loke, ECD, Wunderman Thompson
Aarti Nichlani, creative director, Wunderman Thompson
Tulika Shanker, Associate Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson
Nuttawee Pisanprechatam, art director, Wunderman Thompson

Agency Account Management, Grey London

Hanna Essinger, global account director, WPP/ Grey London

Agency Project Manager, Grey London

Lisa O’Brien, senior project manager

Agency Account Management, Wunderman Thompson Singapore

Jaimesha Patel, managing partner, Client Services

Agency Account Management, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, India

Bhavana Dogra, VP & executive business director, Wunderman Thompson
Rahul Singh, AVP & CSD, Wunderman Thompson
Arjun Bhutani, Brand Manager

Agency Production, Wunderman Thompson Singapore

Kimie Ong, executive producer

Otrivin

Farhad Nadeem, global marketing & digital director, Nasal Health/OTC
Ahsan Malik, Global marketing manager

Illustration

Gautam Dutta, illustrator

Production House, Tandem Media Pvt Ltd (India)

Director: Shamik Sen Gupta
Producer: Danny V Lobo
DOP : Yashveer Singh - Yogi
2nd unit DOP : Nishi Dugar
Project manager: Santosh Gowda
Editor: Abhilesh Shivalkar
Animation director: Spectrum Studios
VFX director : Mukesh Sinha
Colourist : Swapnil Patole

Audio Production

Composer: Rohit Chaturvedi
Music producers: Rohit Chaturvedi and Sanoli Chowdhury
Mix and sound design: Sanoli Chowdhury
VO: Archita Trisal

Partners

Panjurli Labs
Guna Pencils

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Skoda India parks creative mandate at Wunderman Thompson
Feb 5, 2023
Campaign India Team

Skoda India parks creative mandate at Wunderman ...

Preeya Vyas joins Wunderman Thompson as first global chief experience officer
Oct 4, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Preeya Vyas joins Wunderman Thompson as first ...

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives pick top APAC campaigns
Jun 13, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Contenders: Wunderman Thompson creatives ...

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global head of inclusive design
May 19, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Wunderman Thompson hires Josh Loebner as global ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.