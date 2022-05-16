Advertising News The Work
Ben Bold
1 day ago

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

Campaign by NCA, for Alzheimer's Society, built on insight that 42% of people put off diagnosis because they believe symptoms are just a sign of ageing.

Alzheimer's Society is launching its latest campaign by New Commercial Arts, fronted by an emotionally charged, compassionate TV ad featuring a husband who becomes increasingly worried about his wife's repetitive behaviour.

Going live today, at the start of the charity's Dementia Week, the campaign spans TV, cinema, social and out-of-home, driving the message: "It's not called getting old, it's called getting ill."

Built on research by the charity that found 42% of people put off seeking help because they dismissed symptoms as a normal aspect of ageing, the work aims to raise awareness of the symptoms of dementia and urges people to seek a diagnosis if they are concerned.

The centrepiece film, directed by Billy Boyd Cape through Academy Films, depicts a septuagenerian becoming aware that some of his wife's ostensibly normal behaviour in fact displays signs of dementia.

The work involved consultation with leading clinicians and actively dismisses what are commonly and erroneously interpreted as typical signs of ageing – such as memory loss and repetitive questioning – emphasising they potentially point to dementia.

A 90-second edit of the film shows an elderly couple, the husband making tea for himself and his wife.

"What time shall we leave tomorrow?" the wife asks.

"I think about eight," he says, emerging from the kitchen with two cups of tea.

The couple leave the house, but upon returning, the wife again asks: "What time shall we leave tomorrow?"

"I told you: eight."

From scene to scene, she repeats the question, her husband becoming visibly more worried and his wife more confused. In bed that evening, she again asks the question. The husband takes her hand, looks into her eyes and says with compassion and tears in his eyes: "Eight."

"It's not called getting old, it's called getting ill," the onscreen copy reads.

Supporting activity reasserts the notion that repeatedly asking the same question is "not called getting old, it's called getting ill". A call-to-action encourages those with concerns about themselves or a loved one to contact the Alzheimer's Society for guidance and support.

Out-of-home work will appear at some of the UK's largest outdoor sites.

Chris Gottlieb, Alzheimer's Society's director of marketing and communications, said: "Sadly, many people put off seeking a dementia diagnosis because they think memory loss is a normal part of ageing, or are even in denial.

"Yet our research shows that it's better to know – nine in 10 people with dementia said they have benefitted from being diagnosed as it opens up the door to treatment, support and better planning for the future."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

2 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

5 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

8 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

10 Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

Related Articles

Enter, the fifth age of advertising
Advertising
Dec 20, 2021
Sue Unerman

Enter, the fifth age of advertising

Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing
Marketing
Dec 11, 2019
Matthew Miller

Shiseido and R/GA bring people face-to-face with ageing

Rethinking age: How to make sense of the 'senior renaissance'
Advertising
Sep 10, 2021
Quynh Nguyen

Rethinking age: How to make sense of the 'senior ...

The age of ageing
Marketing
Oct 11, 2018
Matthew Miller

The age of ageing

Just Published

M&C Saatchi directors reject Vin Murria’s latest bid as ‘derisory’
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

M&C Saatchi directors reject Vin Murria’s latest ...

Murria claimed she has written support from around 20% of agency shareholders.

Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox
Marketing
2 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Samsung taps Charli XCX for metaverse concert on Roblox

Fans complete challenges for the chance to be part of the performance.

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign
Advertising
2 hours ago
Eric Berger

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign

he campaign comes amid heightened scrutiny of the mental health effects of social media.

EssenceMediacom could be a formidable competitor
Opinions
2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

EssenceMediacom could be a formidable competitor

MediaCom brings street-fighting skills and Essence the tech brains.