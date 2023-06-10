McDonald's serves up happiness through the ages

McDonald’s has rolled out a campaign to showcase familiarity with the brand across generations.



Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film showcases a cranky grandfather holding a cotton ball on his arm during an autorickshaw ride with his granddaughter as he has just got an injection. The granddaughter blows air on the injection area, leaving him puzzled. She reminds him of their shared gesture from her childhood and how he used to do the same. The girl then makes the auto stop at a McDonald's outlet. Confused, the grandfather questions her as they step out of the auto. Embarrassed, he recalls their happy place post-doctor appointments. Entering McDonald's, they relish a McAloo Tikki meal, reminiscing the girl's cherished childhood.



Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our customers have fond memories associated with our brand. This TVC takes the viewers down the memory lane and helps her re-live the joyous and ‘happy times she had with loved ones at McDonald’s. Through thoughtful gesture of care, love and reciprocity, the TVC gently touches heart and reassures that it does not take much to create and enjoy feel good delicious memorable moments at McDonald’s – ‘Kisi ka din banaane ke liye, bas dil bada hona chahiye’ (to make someones day, you just need to have a big heart), We are hopeful of this campaign resonating well with our customers.”