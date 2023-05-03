Leggo’s takes a cheeky bite out of Italian food traditionalists in new campaign

Ad Nut will say the controversial thing. Italian food is basic simple. It’s uncomplicated. It’s the peasant style-cooking done according to traditional, simplistic methods with a handful of quality ingredients, seasonal produce, and minimally produced delicacies like sun dried tomato. Less is truly more here. Don’t get Ad Nut wrong. A minimalist preparation does mean it’s devoid of maximalist flavour. The devil is in the detail—be it simmering the stock, braising a piece of meat, infusing olive oil with a hint of garlic and chilli flakes for some superior magic—skip any of these “rules” and you’re committing a forbidden (Italian) sin.

Unfortunately, not everyone respects rules. Especially Australians, as shown in a new campaign 'It's How We Do Italian' by pasta sauce brand Leggo’s and agency partner Wunderman Thompson.

An Aussie won't flinch before breaking the spaghetti to fit the pot, even though someone in Italy is shuddering at the crime. Fish and cheese are a happy marriage, albeit for an Italian, in terms of terror, it can rival the pineapple pizza. Though Ad Nut is no purist or perfectionist whose acorns taste nutty everywhere, Ad Nut is pretty sure pineapple on pizza is not amore to Italians. In fact, whatever is the equivalent of abomination in the language, Ad Nut thinks, it must be pineapple on pizza.

"Our new campaign is all about celebrating the way Aussies do Italian", Katie Saunders, general manager of marketing at Simplot, said. "Leggo’s celebrates experimentation and fun in the kitchen. We want people to feel empowered knowing that no matter how they do Italian or which ‘rule’ they’re ‘breaking’, we’ve got them covered with tasty, quality products."

The message is clear: Italian fare is loved by all, till humans figure a specific way of indulging in it, the pasta-bilities are endless. And Leggo’s is all for embracing the (delicious) differences. Eat, drink and be merry. Mangia bene!

