The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Leggo’s takes a cheeky bite out of Italian food traditionalists in new campaign

Mamma Mia! Leggo’s and Wunderman Thompson stir up a saucy food controversy in a new campaign that’s got Ad Nut’s tail twitching in excitement.

Ad Nut will say the controversial thing. Italian food is basic simple. It’s uncomplicated. It’s the peasant style-cooking done according to traditional, simplistic methods with a handful of quality ingredients, seasonal produce, and minimally produced delicacies like sun dried tomato. Less is truly more here. Don’t get Ad Nut wrong. A minimalist preparation does mean it’s devoid of maximalist flavour. The devil is in the detail—be it simmering the stock, braising a piece of meat, infusing olive oil with a hint of garlic and chilli flakes for some superior magic—skip any of these “rules” and you’re committing a forbidden (Italian) sin.

Unfortunately, not everyone respects rules. Especially Australians, as shown in a new campaign 'It's How We Do Italian' by pasta sauce brand Leggo’s and agency partner Wunderman Thompson.

An Aussie won't flinch before breaking the spaghetti to fit the pot, even though someone in Italy is shuddering at the crime. Fish and cheese are a happy marriage, albeit for an Italian, in terms of terror, it can rival the pineapple pizza. Though Ad Nut is no purist or perfectionist whose acorns taste nutty everywhere, Ad Nut is pretty sure pineapple on pizza is not amore to Italians. In fact, whatever is the equivalent of abomination in the language, Ad Nut thinks, it must be pineapple on pizza.

"Our new campaign is all about celebrating the way Aussies do Italian", Katie Saunders, general manager of marketing at Simplot, said. "Leggo’s celebrates experimentation and fun in the kitchen. We want people to feel empowered knowing that no matter how they do Italian or which ‘rule’ they’re ‘breaking’, we’ve got them covered with tasty, quality products."

The message is clear: Italian fare is loved by all, till humans figure a specific way of indulging in it, the pasta-bilities are endless. And Leggo’s is all for embracing the (delicious) differences. Eat, drink and be merry. Mangia bene!

CREDITS:

Simplot: Leggo’s

General Manager – Marketing: Katie Saunders
Head of Brand Communications & Digital: Leanne Pearce
Marketing Manager: Nathan Gorman
Brand Communications Manager: Liza Friedman
Senior Brand Manager: Roxanne Tan
Senior Brand Manager: Jessica Johnson

Wunderman Thompson Australia

Creative Director: Steven Hey
Creative Director: Simon Koay
Chief Creative Officer: João Braga
Head of Strategy: Jill Mannester
Client Services Director: Sarah Horder
Senior Account Director: Eleanor Henry
Account Manager: Hayley Gaffney
Senior Producer: Siobhan Crowley
Senior Producer: Miryana Velyanovski
Designer & Studio Artist: Sarah Cameron

OMD

Managing Partner: Sharon Cookson
Business Director: Laura Nathan
Strategy Director: Catherine Rewha Rewha
Account Director: Michael Gregory
Account Manager: Charlotte Eastman
Account Executive: Thomas Foley
Investment Manager: Danielle Henning
Investment Executive: Spencer Egan-Tanner
Investment Executive: Kailam Dirckze
Media Assistant: Jude Islip
Activation Account Director: Farzana Udgani
Activation Executive: Sherwin Lee

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

