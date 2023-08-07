The Work Advertising
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

ITV puts its cards on the table in Rugby World Cup campaign

ITV is the sole broadcaster of the sports event this year.

ITV has turned to the occult in its campaign for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Created by in-house agency ITV Creative and directed by Sami Abusamra of Mister Tibbs, the hero film shows a man having his tarot cards read by a fortune teller.

Only it’s not his fortune she’s telling, but that of the Rugby World Cup. Turning over cards for South Africa (“The Champions”), Ireland (“The Grand Slammers”) and New Zealand (“The Legends”), she then turns over cards for Scotland, Wales, Japan, Argentina and hosting country France.

Finally, she turns over the card for England (“The Resurrected”).

When the fortune teller snatches the cards away, the screen reads “This one’s impossible to predict”.

ITV creative directors Jack McPartland and Shane O’Neil worked with illustrator Youssef Sabry to design 20 tarot cards, one for each nation participating in the tournament.

The cards drew on the culture and symbolism of each nation and Sabry said the project had given him the opportunity to “depict so much of the world and its rugby culture”, while still allowing him to keep his “artistic voice”.

Spanning across broadcast, out of home, social and influencer marketing, paid media has been planned and bought by EssenceMediacom. Media across ITV has been planned by Ben Yacobi and Alfie Carver.

Jane Stiller, chief marketing officer at ITV, said “these huge, unmissable TV moments are what make ITV so special” and added: “We wanted to create a campaign that reflected the brilliantly unpredictable nature of this year's tournament”.

The tournament starts on 8 September.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

4 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

5 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

6 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

7 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

8 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

9 Drinking rosé on a yacht whilst debating AI: Does the advertising industry need a reality check?

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

10 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Related Articles

Women’s World Cup campaigns from the UK: Google Pixel, ITV, Budweiser, Krispy Kreme and more
Jul 19, 2023
Campaign Staff

Women’s World Cup campaigns from the UK: Google ...

Unilever, Heineken and PepsiCo join ITV’s retail media trial
Apr 11, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Unilever, Heineken and PepsiCo join ITV’s retail ...

Cadbury and Ogilvy stitch luck and good wishes ahead of the Rugby World Cup
Aug 3, 2023
Ad Nut

Cadbury and Ogilvy stitch luck and good wishes ...

Media chiefs predict quick industry recovery from recession
Jan 10, 2023
Arvind Hickman

Media chiefs predict quick industry recovery from ...

Just Published

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most successful toy brands of all time
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most ...

From her German fashion doll-inspired beginnings in the 1950s to breaking box office records in 2023, Campaign explores how Barbie has remained popular for the past six decades. Clever marketing or something else?

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer

Chief investment officer Derek Yip, a long-time veteran of OMG, gets promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

Pinterest expands partnership with LiveRamp across APAC markets
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Pinterest expands partnership with LiveRamp across ...

Now spanning across Australia, New Zealand and Japan, the partnership will offer better global integration for advertisers to reach their audiences on Pinterest.

Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—and it's time to crack it
8 hours ago
Nicole Briones

Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—an...

Rife with female footprints but built on the illusion of female dominance? About time the industry talks about gender equality and not just PR, says Vero Philippines' operations director.