itv

Ban salary history questions to help close the gender pay gap
2 days ago
Kate Waters

Ban salary history questions to help close the gender pay gap

It is estimated that it will take another 30 years for women to reach pay parity with men, writes the director of client strategy and planning at ITV and WACL president in the UK.

Ex-ITV regional director James Ross launches Lightning International in Asia
Jun 24, 2011
Benjamin Li

Ex-ITV regional director James Ross launches Lightning International in Asia

ASIA-PACIFIC - James Ross, ITV Studios Global Entertainment’s former regional director for Asia, has announced the formation of a new company, Lightning International, to provide international content owners with a launch platform into Asia.

Bonsey Design to create a new corporate identity for ITV Granada Asia
Nov 22, 2010
Staff Reporters

Bonsey Design to create a new corporate identity for ITV Granada Asia

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based Bonsey Design's on-screen branding unit, Brandspeed has created a new corporate identity to more closely reflect its UK-based parent company ITV.

Granada TV launches on Now TV in Hong Kong
Sep 7, 2010
Jin Bo

Granada TV launches on Now TV in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Granada TV has issues a release confirming it will be available through PCCW's Now TV platform in Hong Kong, starting today.

ITV Global launches Granada TV in Singapore
Jul 16, 2009
Kenny Lim

ITV Global launches Granada TV in Singapore

SINGAPORE - ITV Global Entertainment has debuted its new general entertainment channel for Asia, Granada TV, on SingTel's mio TV platform.

