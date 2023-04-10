Advertising Media News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

Unilever, Heineken and PepsiCo join ITV’s retail media trial

More than a dozen FMCG advertisers are testing ITV’s Matchmaker solution ahead of a July launch.

Data match: Unilever's deodorant brand Sure is trialing ITV Matchmaker
Data match: Unilever's deodorant brand Sure is trialing ITV Matchmaker

Larger advertisers – including FMCG giants Heineken, Unilever and PepsiCo – have been trialling a new ITV retail media solution that allows advertisers to target shoppers on ITVX using the loyalty data of Boots and Tesco.

Matchmaker, an ITV AdLabs solution first announced at ITV’s Palooza event last November, has also attracted the interest of smaller advertisers that previously would not advertise with the broadcaster, often due to budgetary constraints.

ITV’s Matchmaker solution, which is cookieless and fully-consented, uses InfoSum’s data collaboration platform to match ITV’s 37 million-strong audience with shoppers that use a Boots Advantage Card and or Tesco’s Clubcard. 

This means advertising campaigns that run on ITVX can be more efficiently targeted and cost effective. It also means the sales uplift of a campaign can be accurately measured.

According to IAB Europe, the retail media market is worth €8bn (£7bn) and largely dominated by digital media platforms, such as Amazon Marketplace. ITV’s Matchmaker aims to tap into this rapidly growing sector of advertising.

Campaign understands more than 15 brands are trialling ITV’s retail media solutions.

Brands testing Matchmaker Tesco include PepsiCo’s Walkers, Heineken, and Unilever’s Magnum.

Unilever’s Sure, John Frieda and Estrid Razors are among those trialling the Matchmaker Boots.

ITV will share the findings of the trials over the next two months and roll out Matchmaker to the wider FMCG market in July.

ITV controller of advanced advertising Jayesh Rajdev told Campaign it's not just large FMCG giants who have shown interest in ITV Matchmaker.

“What has been really interesting is the volume of smaller brands that haven’t previously advertised on ITV that are interested in Matchmaker. This offers them a more efficient and effective entry point to advertise on ITVX,” he said.

“Those advertisers benefit from really accurate measurement where we match those that saw an ad on ITVX who went and purchased a product in Tesco or Boots.

"The initial brand trial results will emerge from June onwards. However, ITVX campaigns that Tesco and Boots previously ran utilising their own data have seen significant sales uplifts versus control."

Rajdev said ITV's Matchmaker could open the doors of TV advertising to “hundreds” of smaller brands that previously would be priced out.

Unilever’s digital commerce director Katharine Crosslan said: “Utilising retailer loyalty data allows us to deliver relevant ads to the most relevant audience, with the benefit of closed loop measurement.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

1 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

2 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

3 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

4 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

5 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

6 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

7 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

8 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

10 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Related Articles

PepsiCo sponsors first-ever Women’s Finalissima match between England and Brazil
Apr 6, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

PepsiCo sponsors first-ever Women’s Finalissima ...

Branding revealed for Heineken’s new ‘whisky-infused beer’
Oct 3, 2022
Staff Reporters

Branding revealed for Heineken’s new ‘whisky-infused...

Why PepsiCo India ditched celebrities for Lay's Gourmet campaign debut
Aug 23, 2022
Campaign India Team

Why PepsiCo India ditched celebrities for Lay's ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Lilly Yip, PepsiCo
Aug 4, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Lilly Yip, PepsiCo

Just Published

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer
45 minutes ago
Shawn Lim

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief ...

In an exclusive interview, Chin tells Campaign how his consultancy experience made him a better creative.

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB
The Information
45 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB

A string of new business wins and a pulse on innovation are prerequisites for growth, but without stable topline leadership, the agency hasn’t yet lived up to what it’s capable of.

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike
1 hour ago
Samuel Tan

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that GrabBike's discount promo campaigns revved up the fastest acceleration in ad awareness in Indonesia in March

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp
1 hour ago
Nikita Mishra

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

The latest move is seen as an accelerant for creating X— Elon Musk's vision of the 'everything app' and is consistent with the new owner's bid to let go of the old company and its brand value.