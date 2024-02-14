Ikea tells viewers 'Do try this at home' in global campaign

Ikea Retail, owned by Ingka Group, has launched its first global marketing campaign.

Created by McCann Spain, the ad tells viewers, “Do try this at home” as people move through their everyday lives with Ikea items.

Directed by Filip Nilsson through Smile and Craft Spain, the spot moves through different visual styles: real-life, video game and anime.

A group of kids push their toys through the house, and then the camera zooms out to show an older man playing a skateboarding game on his computer, lit by an Ikea lamp. Another group of young friends turns an Ikea bed frame into a stage, with one of them performing for the rest of the group.

The ad finishes with a voiceover saying, “Afford to rebel.” As the kids topple into bed, the man tosses away his game console and the young guitarist finishes their show.

The creatives were Emiliano González De Pietri, Miguel Madariaga, Jim Nilsson, Jacob Bjordal and Natalia Ballesta.

It is the first campaign since Ikea Retail awarded its global brand account to McCann after a pitch process that spanned the 31 countries in which Ingka Group operates.

The agency has also used the “Do try” tagline across the campaign, encouraging people to try new things with the words “Do try ignoring the recipe at home” and “Do try mischief at home.”

Licca Li, growth and marketing manager at Ingka Group, said the campaign intends to show customers “where they can begin to push the boundaries affordably.”

The campaign is part of a wider creative idea for Ingka Group, called "Home can do it”, which shows “home” as an affordable driver of happiness even in a cost-of-living crisis.

Emiliano González De Pietri, a chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup Spain, said the new creative approach elevated the role of the home from “a mere container of our lives to that of an enabler of our dreams.”

The campaign will begin in Italy, Belgium, and Finland before appearing in the rest of Ingka Group’s markets, including the UK, Ireland, the US, and Australia.